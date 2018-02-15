Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, announced last week that District Director Phlunte Riddle, a longtime Pasadena police officer and former candidate for state Senate, will not be returning to work for him.

Riddle spent nearly 30 years with the Pasadena Police Department before joining Holden’s staff in 2012.

Riddle broke gender and racial barriers in the department, becoming the first African-American female sergeant and the first female lieutenant in the motor pool.

Under the direction of former Chief Bernard Melekian and Cmdr. Rick Law, Riddle started the city’s Police Athletic League.

Her father-in-law, Ralph Riddle, became the first black police officer in Pasadena in 1946. He retired in 1974 also after 28 years with the force.

Riddle became the department’s public information officer in 2008, after Philip Sanchez became police chief, and introduced the new chief to the city’s major stakeholders, including residents of Northwest Pasadena.

In 2016, she lost a bid for a state Senate seat against former Assemblyman Anthony Portantino.

Her retired status with CalPERS restricts her from being able to continue working as a state employee.

“Phlunte’s leadership and expertise made a positive impact to my district office that will be permanent,” Holden said in a prepared statement.

Holden said Riddle would continue to be part of his team. Riddle will be replaced by Catherine Del Rosario.

“While the district office will miss her, we’re excited to welcome back Catherine Del Rosario as District Director,” Holden said.

Del Rosario served as Holden’s senior legislative aide from 2012 to 2016. Her policy focus included public safety, labor and employment, transportation, veteran affairs, human trafficking, and domestic violence.

In 2016, Del Rosario left Holden’s office to attend Hillsong International Leadership College in Sydney, Australia, where she received training in leadership alongside leaders from over 60 countries. She graduated from UC Davis in 2010 with a degree in political science.

“Catherine’s organization skills and legislative background already make her an invaluable addition to my office, but most importantly, she is a great person with a service mindset that will benefit the community,” Holden said.