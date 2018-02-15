FREE FLICK

The Pasadena Senior Center presents free Friday movie matinees at 1 p.m. Fridays at 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Friday’s film is “Victoria and Abdul” (2017), the story of an unlikely friendship between Queen Victoria and a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim, starring Judi Dench and Ali Fazal. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

ROMANTIC PIANO

The free concert “Romance on Piano” features pianist Junko Ueno Garrett performing works by Schumann, Liszt, Brahms and Chopin at 4 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Pasadena, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Visit fumcpasadena.org.

DRUNKEN HISTORY

Chris Finan discusses and signs “Drunks: An American History” at 4 p.m. Saturday at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Finan’s book follows the search for sobriety, starting with Native Americans in the colonial period through Prohibition and the creation of Alcoholics Anonymous. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

WINDS ON THE MARCH

The Caltech-Occidental Wind Orchestra presents “Marches and Metamorphoses — from Paul Hindemith to Wayne Bergeron,” featuring international marches, trumpet music by Mendez, Gershwin and Giacchio, plus performances by the Caltech Clarinet Choir and the Slide Rule Trombone Choir, starting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Occidental College’s Thorne Hall, 1600 Campus Road, Eagle Rock. Featured artist is trumpeter Wayne Bergeron. Glenn D. Price directs. Free; no tickets are required. Call (626) 395-3295 or visit bands.caltech.edu.