Ace axe man Guitar Shorty, who has been filling clubs and other venues far and wide for more than 50 years, dominates the Arcadia Blues Club stage Saturday night.

Born David William Kearney in 1939 in Houston, he’s still rocking strong in an act propelled by his high-energy guitar work coupled with powerful vocals.

Guitar Shorty has wowed fans and critics alike with his bare-knuckled approach to the music. His style has led him to high-profile gigs, starting in his teens with acts including Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, B.B. King and T-Bone Walker. Both Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Guy credited him with influencing their styles. His off-the-wall guitar playing reaches for sounds that other blues guitarists wouldn’t even attempt.

Visit guitarshorty.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com.