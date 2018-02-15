2,214 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

2 Londoners accused of joining ISIS have caused a rift between the US and Great Britain, according to Reuters News Service. The US does not want to send Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh to Guantanamo Bay, but UK officials do not want them on their soil.

5 people were killed and 5 others injured on Monday in 2 bombs detonated from separate vehicles in Baghdad. According to CNN, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

115 Iraqi civilians were killed and 250 injured in Iraq in January, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).