Search PW
Upcoming Events
Feb
21
Wed
7:30 pm Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Co... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Co... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Feb 21 @ 7:30 pm
The orchestra performs a concert, “In Focus,” featuring clarinet quintets by Mozart and Brahms, with guest artist, pianist Bernadene Blaha, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 and up.
Feb
22
Thu
9:30 am “What’s Happening in Gardening” ... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
“What’s Happening in Gardening” ... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
Feb 22 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
A “What’s Happening in Gardening” tour features Orchid Curator Julie Norman leading a tour of the Arboretum’s Tropical Greenhouse and of the Orchid Greenhouse, and she will share her tips for working with orchids, from[...]
10:00 am Elder Abuse Discussion at Pasade... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Elder Abuse Discussion at Pasade... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Feb 22 @ 10:00 am
A discussion of elder abuse offers advice on what to do in case you or a loved one is being abused, starting at 10 a.m.
3:00 pm Craft Session at La Pintoresca L... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Craft Session at La Pintoresca L... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Feb 22 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
As part of the NEA Big Read Project, highlighting the book, “When the Emperor Was Divine” by Julie Otsuka, guests of all ages are invited to join artist Roseanne Kleinerman and create a no-sew butterfly[...]
3:00 pm NEA Big Read Project Art Project @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
NEA Big Read Project Art Project @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Feb 22 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
As part of the NEA Big Read Project, highlighting the book, “When the Emperor Was Divine” by Julie Otsuka, guests of all ages are invited to join artist Roseanne Kleinerman and create a no-sew butterfly[...]
Register or Log In to pasadenaweekly.com
Join the PW Mailing List!
Recent Comments