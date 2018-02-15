’M WITH HER, See You Around (Concord/Rounder): 4 STARS

Individually, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan each have each distinguished themselves as independent genre bridgers in Americana realms. Collectively, they offer a clinic on sublime harmony blending, not to mention leashing egos to let songs shine a la the original Trio (Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt) or the more turbo-charged Pistol Annies. Their bonding experiences as women who started professional touring careers early in life inform songs like their co-written “Pangaea” (“In a continental jigsaw/ It’s a lonely life”) and rubbery “I-89” throughout this understated acoustic set. Other highlights: the pop standard-styled “Ryland (Under the Apple Tree)” and Gillian Welch’s haunting “Hundred Miles.” imwithherband.com

JULIAN LAGE, Modern Lore (Mack Avenue): 4 STARS

The exploration-minded guitarist is one of jazz’s most interesting artists, although he doesn’t seem invested in heeding genre lines. Reuniting with double bassist Scott Colley and drummer Kenny Wollesen as well as 2016’s “Arclight” producer Jesse Harris, Lage’s fretwork is elegantly articulate as usual yet looser, unspooling ear-pleasing melodies to earthy grooves set down by his rhythm section (and, occasionally, Blake Mills keyboardist Tyler Chester), dropping in old-school rock ‘n’ roll riffs and midcentury country chicken pickin’. Highlights: “Look Book,” “Whatever You Say, Henry,” “Atlantic Limited.” At the Bootleg in LA Tuesday, Feb. 20. julianlage.com

JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN, Damned Devotion (Play It Again Sam): 3 ½ STARS

Joan Wasser marshals electronic percussion, horns, synths and some delicious polyrhythms (particularly during “Steed [for Jean Genet]”) in support of intimate confessions. The contrast between that broad range of rhythmic references and her husky tones is texturally compelling as she peels back layers of emotional skin, successfully claiming her independent voice even while nodding to Leonard Cohen during “The Silence” (“I’m told that wounds are where the light gets in”). Other highlights: “Warning Bell,” “Wonderful.” joanaspolicewoman.com

THE LOW ANTHEM, The Salt Doll Went to Measure the Depth of the Sea

(Joyful Noise): 3 STARS

Despite its novelistic title, the Rhode Island indie-folk ensemble’s fifth proper album is simple in its pleasures: organic sounds waltzing gently with electronic beats, circular guitar patterns, frontman Ben Knox Miller’s breathy vocals. Tracks like “The Krill Whistle Their Fight Song,” “Gondwanaland,” “To Get Over Only One Side” and the hypnotic, trumpet-laced “Coral Crescent” are the most affecting; dreamy soundscapes convey more than melodies and lyrics here. lowanthem.com

