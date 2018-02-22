Enchanted Evening

Pasadena Civic Ballet celebrates local arts institutions and businesses via #BeEnchanted campaign for Cinderella premiere Feb 24

This weekend, the Pasadena Civic Ballet will present its original production of “Cinderella,” choreographed and staged by company Artistic Directors Diane De Franco Browne, Tania Grafos and Zoe Vidalakis.

The company partnered with local arts nonprofits and businesses via their Cinderella #BeEnchanted campaign to celebrate what is enchanting about both the story ballet and the city of Pasadena. Photo and film shoots highlight dancers in treasures of the city that include the Pasadena Museum of History, Kidspace Museum, the Langham Huntington Hotel, Vroman’s Bookstore, Sage Bistro, the Colorado Street Bridge, Sidecca and Magnolia.

All promotions extend the Cinderella, Stepsister and Queen storylines into partner entities and invite consumers to follow along journeys throughout Pasadena, all tagged #BeEnchanted.

The production boasts a cast of 150 dancers along with guest artists. The role of the Prince will be danced by Joseph Hetzer, who has performed alongside the Martha Graham Dance Company, Hubbard Street and Complexions Contemporary Ballet by way of the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance. Guest artist Jekyns Pelaez will perform the role of the King. Pelaez has performed across the US and internationally with Histrion Theatre of Art, Ballet Arizona, North Carolina Dance Theatre, Ballet San Jose Silicon Valley and both San Francisco and LA Opera.

The roles of Cinderella will be danced by senior company members Claire Gallagher of Pasadena and Cathy Kim of Arcadia. Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother will be performed by locals Alice Lousen and Ashley.

Guests can extend their “Cinderella” experience by attending the Glass Slipper Tea, which will take place before all matinees. Attendees can enjoy a catered tea by Bristol Farms, pictures with cast members and a chance to win a pair of Cinderella’s glass slippers.

The production features state of the art projection for backdrop design that brings striking visual movement to the ballet. The process begins with intricate, layered illustrations that are sent to an animator in New York to add life to the otherwise static art.

“Cinderella” runs at 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Tickets are $27 to $33. Glass Slipper Tea, $20. Visit pcballet.com.

One for the Roses

Rose Bowl wins historic preservation award

Pasadena’s Rose Bowl has been named one of nine recipients of the Los Angeles Conservancy’s 37th Annual Preservation Awards, which recognizes achievement in the field of historic preservation.

The Rose Bowl was chosen for the management’s creative and sensitive rehabilitation efforts that proved the viability of the stadium and other similar historic sports venues, now being looked at as an increasingly endangered species.

The Rose Bowl was designed by architect Myron Hunt. Led by D’AIQ Architects, the renovation upgraded amenities, improved public safety, updated systems and infrastructure, reversed insensitive alterations and enhanced operations.

Major areas of the renovation project were completed in fall 2013, in time for the 100th Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day 2014.

The other project awardees include the city of San Gabriel’s Historic Preservation and Cultural Resource Ordinance Update, and Glendale’s Central Library, where a rehabilitation project embraced a 1973 Brutalist design, adapting it to meet the changing nature of libraries while respecting and reviving its historic character.

The awards will be presented on May 2 at the Millenium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. n