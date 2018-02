SHOWTIMES

Friday Feb. 23 to Thursday Mar. 1 Note: Times are p.m., and daily, unless otherwise indicated.

PASADENA

Academy 6

1003 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 229-9400.

All the Money in the World Fri.-Thurs., 4, 7:20 p.m.

Coco Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 10 p.m.

The Commuter Fri.-Thurs., 2:50, 7:50, 10:25 p.m.

Ferdinand Fri.-Thurs., 12:15, 5:20 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Thurs., 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.

Justice League Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:30, 10:20 p.m.

Molly’s Game Fri.-Thurs., 3:40, 9:50 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Fri.-Thurs., 1, 7, 10 p.m.

Wonder Fri.-Thurs., 12:50, 7:10 p.m.

iPic theaters at

One Colorado Pasadena

42 Miller Alley, (626) 639-2260.

Annihilation Fri. 10:15 a.m., 1:05, 4, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 1, 4, 7, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 1:15, 4:30, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Tues. 1:15, 4:30, 7:45, 10:40 p.m.; Wed. 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

Black Panther Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:15, 1:10, 1:40, 3:30, 4:20, 4:50, 6:45, 7:30, 8, 10, 10:45, 11:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:15, 1, 1:30, 3:45, 4:15, 4:45, 7, 7:30, 8, 10:15, 10:45, 11:15 p.m.; Thurs. 12:15, 3:30, 6:45, 10 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed Fri. 12:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.; Sat. 12:30, 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 3:15, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Tues. 12:20, 3:15, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Wed. 12:45, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.

Game Night Fri.-Sun., 11:15 a.m., 2, 5, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 1:30, 4:20, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Tues. 1:15, 4, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Wed. 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Thurs. 2, 5, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Red Sparrow Thurs. only, 7, 10:30 p.m.

Laemmle’s Playhouse 7

673 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 844-6500.

2018 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Documentary Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.

Beuys Mon. 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.

Call Me by Your Name Sat.-Sun., 10:20 a.m.

Concert for George Sun. only, 7:30 p.m.

Darkest Hour Sat.-Sun., 10:40 a.m.

Double Lover Fri.-Thurs., 4:30, 10 p.m.

Faces Places Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.

A Fantastic Woman Fri.-Thurs., 4:50, 9:55 p.m.

I, Tonya Fri.-Thurs., 4:10, 10 p.m.

The Insult Sat.-Sun., 10:10 a.m.

Lady Bird Fri.-Sat., 2:20, 7:30 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 2:20 p.m.; Tues. 7:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 2:20, 7:30 p.m.

Loveless Fri.-Thurs., 1, 4, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: La BohËme Sat. only, 9:30 a.m.

Phantom Thread Fri.-Thurs., 1:10, 7 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri.-Thurs., 4:20, 10:10 p.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Fri.-Thurs., 1:30, 7:20 p.m.

ArcLight Pasadena 14

280 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 568-8888.

The 15:17 to Paris Fri.-Sun., 10:25 a.m., 3:40, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:25, 3:40, 10:20 p.m.

Annihilation Fri. 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:15, 5:45, 6:35, 8:15, 9:35, 10:45, 12:15 a.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:15, 5:45, 6:35, 8:15, 9:35, 10:45 p.m.; Mon. 11:05 a.m., 12:45, 3:15, 5:30, 6:35, 8:15, 10:45 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 12:45, 3:15, 5:45, 6:35, 8:15, 9:35, 10:45 p.m.

Black Panther Fri. 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:15, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:15, 2:30, 3, 3:15, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30, 12 midnight; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:15, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:15, 2:30, 3, 3:15, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:15, 2:30, 3, 4, 4:30, 5, 6, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:15, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:15, 2:30, 3, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30 p.m.

Black Panther 3D Fri.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

Darkest Hour Fri.-Wed., 1:35, 5:05 p.m.

Early Man Fri.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2:45, 4:45 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed Fri.-Wed., 11:50 a.m., 2:10, 5:55, 8:10, 10:35 p.m.

Game Night Fri. 10:10 a.m., 12:35, 3:10, 5:25, 7:45, 10:10, 11:15, 12:30 a.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 12:35, 3:10, 5:30, 7:45, 10:10, 11:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:25 a.m., 12:35, 3:10, 5:30, 7:45, 10:10, 11:15 p.m.

I, Tonya Fri.-Sun., 11:15 a.m., 8:05 p.m.; Mon. 12:15, 9:10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 3:15, 8:05 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Fri.-Sun., 10:05 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:55 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:15 p.m.

Phantom Thread Fri.-Wed., 4:20, 7:40 p.m.

The Post Fri.-Sun., 12:20, 5:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 5:40 p.m.

Red Sparrow Wed. 12 midnight; Thurs. 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri.-Sun., 10:25 p.m.; Mon. 3:15 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:25 p.m.

GLENDALE

Pacific Glendale 18

The Americana at Brand,322

Americana Way, Glendale

(818) 551-0218.

The 15:17 to Paris Fri. 12:30, 3:10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m., 12:30, 3:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:30, 3:10 p.m.

Annihilation Fri. 9:45 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:25, 1:50, 2:40, 4:30, 6:10, 7:10, 9:50, 11:25, 12:25 a.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:45 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12:25, 1:50, 2:40, 4:30, 6:10, 7:10, 9:50, 11:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 12:25, 1:50, 2:40, 4:30, 6:10, 7:10, 9:50, 11 p.m.

Black Panther Fri. 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 8:45, 9, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45, 10, 10:30, 10:45, 11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 8:45, 9, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45, 10, 10:30, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 8:45, 9, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45, 10, 10:30, 11 p.m.

Black Panther 3D Fri.-Sun., 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

Coco Fri.-Sun., 10:50 a.m., 3:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 3:50 p.m.

Early Man Fri. 10:05 a.m., 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:05 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05 p.m.

Every Day Fri. 11:10 a.m., 2:45, 5:05, 7:20, 10:05, 12:20 a.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:50 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 2:45, 5:05, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 2:45, 5:05, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed Fri. 9:40 a.m., 12:10, 3:05, 5:20, 8:10, 11:10, 12:15 a.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m., 12:10, 3:05, 5:20, 8:10, 11:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 12:10, 3:05, 5:20, 8:10, 10:45 p.m.

Game Night Fri. 9:50 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 12:40, 1:30, 3:05, 5:30, 6:25, 7:55, 8:50, 10:25, 12:30 a.m.; Sat. 9:20 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:25, 1:30, 2:50, 5:15, 6:15, 7:40, 8:40, 10:05 p.m.; Sun. 9:20 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:25, 1:30, 2:50, 5:15, 6:15, 7:40, 8:40, 10:05, 11:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 12:25, 1:30, 2:50, 5:15, 6:15, 7:40, 8:40, 10:05, 11:15 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri.-Wed., 12:45, 3:45 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Fri. 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:30, 7:25, 10:35 p.m.; Sat.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 5:30, 7:25, 10:35 p.m.

Paddington 2 Fri.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 1:20, 5 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:20, 5 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Fri. 9:45 a.m., 12:05, 2:20, 4:35, 6:50, 9:05 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:50 a.m., 12:05, 2:20, 4:35, 6:50, 9:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 12:05, 2:20, 4:35, 6:50, 9:05 p.m.

Phantom Thread Fri.-Sun., 9:50 a.m., 5:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 5:25 p.m.

Red Sparrow Thurs. only, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.

La Cañada

UA La Canada Flintridge

1919 Verdugo Bl, (818) 952-1940.

The 15:17 to Paris Fri.-Wed., 10:20 a.m., 12:40, 3, 5:20, 7:45, 10:10 p.m.

Black Panther Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 3:20, 6:30, 9:10, 9:45, 10:15, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:20 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 3:20, 6:30, 9:45, 10:30 p.m.

Black Panther 3D Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 12:50, 4, 7:15 p.m.

Call Me by Your Name Fri. 7 p.m.; Mon. 4 p.m.; Thurs. 10 p.m.

Darkest Hour Sat. 4 p.m.; Mon. 10 p.m.; Wed. 1 p.m.; Thurs. 7 p.m.

Dunkirk Sat. 10 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.; Wed. 4 p.m.

Early Man Fri.-Sun., 10:35 a.m., 1:40, 3:50, 6:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1:40, 3:50, 6:15, 8:50 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 12:45, 3:05, 5:30, 8, 10:25 p.m.

Game Night Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.

Get Out Fri. 10 p.m.; Sun. 7 p.m.; Tues. 10 p.m.; Thurs. 1 p.m.

Lady Bird Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 4 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Fri.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 6:45, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 6:45, 9:10 p.m.

Phantom Thread Sun. 1 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.

The Post Fri. 1 p.m.; Tues. 4 p.m.; Thurs. 4 p.m.

The Shape of Water Fri. 4 p.m.; Mon. 1 p.m.; Wed. 10 p.m.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Sat. 1 p.m.; Sun. 10 p.m.; Tues. 7 p.m.

ARCADIA

AMC Santa Anita 16

Westfield Shoppingtown Mall,400 Baldwin Ave, (888) 262-4386.

2/24: Best Picture Showcase Two Day 2018 Sat. only, 10:30 a.m.

Annihilation Fri.-Sun., 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

The Dark Crystal Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

Death Wish Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

Every Day Fri. only, 7:30, 10 p.m.

Game Night Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8, 10:45 p.m.

Kirk Cameron: Connect Tues. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 7 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: La BohËme Sat. only, 9:30 a.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: La BohËme Encore Wed. only, 1, 6:30 p.m.

Premiere Event: Mary and The Witch’s Flower Sat. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.

Red Sparrow Thurs. only, 7, 10:15 p.m.

ALHAMBRA

Edwards Alhambra Renaissance Stadium 14 & IMAX

1 E. Main Street,

(626) 300-0107.

Annihilation Fri. only, 11:30 a.m., 2:20, 5:10, 7:50, 10:40 p.m.

Black Panther Fri. only, 11 a.m., 12:15, 2:05, 5:30, 6:45, 8:15, 9, 10 p.m.

Black Panther 3D Fri. only, 11:45 a.m., 2:50, 3:30, 6:15, 9:35 p.m.

Black Panther: The IMAX 2D Experience Fri. only, 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:40 p.m.

The Dark Crystal (1982) Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

Early Man Fri. only, 11:20 a.m., 1:35, 3:50, 6 p.m.

Every Day Fri. only, 12:30, 2:55, 5:25, 7:55, 10:25 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed Fri. only, 11:55 a.m., 2:30, 5:05, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.

Game Night Fri. only, 11:20 a.m., 2:05, 4:40, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.

The Greatest Showman Fri. only, 11:25 a.m., 4:30, 9:35 p.m.

Kirk Cameron: Connect Tues. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 7 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure Fri. only, 11:05 a.m., 4:25, 9:50 p.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: La BohËme Sat. only, 9:30 a.m.

The Metropolitan Opera: La BohËme Encore Wed. only, 1, 6:30 p.m.

Peter Rabbit Fri. only, 11:15 a.m., 1:35, 2:10, 4:05, 6:35, 7:35, 9:05 p.m.

The Post Fri. only, 1:50, 6:55 p.m.

Premiere Event: Mary and The Witch’s Flower Sat. 12:55 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.

Primal Rage — Bigfoot Reborn Tues. only, 7 p.m.

Red Sparrow Thurs. only, 7, 10:20 p.m.

Samson Fri. only, 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.

Winchester Fri. only, 11:25 a.m., 2, 4:35, 7:15, 9:55 p.m.