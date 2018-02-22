2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

27 people were killed in Iraq on Monday when ISIS militants attacked several military checkpoints, according to CNN.

5 people were killed on Sunday when a man with a hunting knife and a hunting rifle opened fire in a church in Russia. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack, according to The New York Times.

6 people were hurt on Sunday in Baghdad when a bomb detonated outside a massage parlor. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to CNN.