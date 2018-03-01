THURSDAY 3/01/18

The Blue Guitar at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena presents Davina & the Vagabonds at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 3/02/18

Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, presents “Microfest,” featuring violinist Sara Cubarsi and violist Madeline Falcone performing re-imagined music by Bach and Bartok starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 general admission, $25 for seniors, $20 for students. Call (626) 683-6801 or visit bostoncourt.com.

SATURDAY 3/03/18

The Los Angeles Ballet performs “Swan Lake” at 7:30 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $31 to $99. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.

SUNDAY 3/04/18

Soulful Sunday Brunch at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena, features a live, Motown-style band, gospel choir and brunch from $29 to $58, starting with brunch at 10 a.m. followed by music at 11 a.m. Cost for music only, not including brunch, is $18.50. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.

MONDAY 3/05/18

The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, presents Wu Man and the Huayin Shadow Puppet Band, featuring pipa virtuoso Wu Man for an evening of Chinese folk music and shadow puppetry in a performance rarely experienced in the West. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Visit huntington.or/calendar for tickets.

TUESDAY 3/06/18

J.C. Hyke’s Songwriter Serenade features 2Ton Bridge, Brooks Taylor, Tom Renaud and Lisa Johnson & Earl Grey, starting at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Free. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 3/07/18

Nova Jacobs discusses and signs “The Last Equation of Isaac Severy: A Novel in Clues,” about a struggling bookseller whose recently deceased grandfather, a famed mathematician, leaves behind a dangerous equation for her to track down and protect, starting at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

THURSDAY 3/08/18

The Alex Film Society presents the Academy Award-winning classic film, “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938), starring Errol Flynn and Olivia De Havilland, at 7:30 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $16 general admission, $12 for seniors, $11 for Society members. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alexfilmsociety.org.