Almost one year after losing a close and highly contentious race to incumbent Councilman Andy Wilson, former council candidate Phil Hosp is back in the public eye, appointed to serve as a member of the Pasadena Center Operating Co. by Mayor Terry Tornek.

“I’m happy to serve the city of Pasadena and to work with my fellow board members on the PCOC,” Hosp told the Pasadena Weekly.

The PCOC manages the Pasadena Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Convention Center, the Civic Auditorium and the Pasadena Ice Skating Center. The PCOC also manages other city facilities that are assigned by the City Council.

Hosp was appointed to the board by Tornek, who previously served as the District 7 councilman. Hosp said he met Wilson and agreed to bury the hatchet and serve the city.

In the 2017 election, neither man received more than 50 percent of the votes, forcing a runoff election.

Wilson trailed Hosp by 20 votes after the majority of ballots were counted in the April 18 runoff election. However, there remained 300 uncounted provisional and mail-in ballots postmarked on or before the election.

After those ballots were counted, Wilson received 1,793 votes to Hosp’s 1,757 — a difference of 36 votes.

No incumbent has been defeated since the city changed its name from the Board of City Directors to the City Council in 1997.

The last upset win by a challenger came in 1987, when former Mayor Bill Paparian defeated Jo Heckman, who had served 12 years on the board.

Wilson was appointed by the City Council to finish the remaining two years of Tornek’s council term after being elected mayor in 2015.