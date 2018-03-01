PW HISTORY

Believe me, I understand that newspaper offices have very little room for storage these days, so that it’s hard to dig up a copy of the first issues of the Pasadena Weekly from January 1984, when we started the paper in Altadena.

But, contrary to what was reported in your Feb. 8 interview with Steve Coll, he wasn’t just “involved in startup discussions for the nascent Pasadena Weekly.”

Steve was the paper’s full-time managing editor during its organizational period in November and December 1983, hiring and overseeing a large staff of editors and reporters. He continued in the job through the first issues of the Weekly in January.

When I, then the Weekly’s business manager, gave Steve a look at the first month’s financials sometime in February 1984, showing revenues of about $10,000 against expenses of about $40,000, he went to Altadena lawyer Pierce O’Donnell, chairman of Pasadena Media Inc., the paper’s owner, and Rick Cole, who conceived of the idea for the Weekly and was PMI’s vice president, and resigned.

Considering that Steve went on to become managing editor of the Washington Post, won two Pulitzer Prizes, is a New Yorker staff writer and dean of the Columbia University Journalism School, I wanted to correct the record, as the Weekly can be mighty proud that one of our finest journalists got his managerial start at the paper.

Pasadena is fortunate that, 34 years later, against all the economic odds, the Weekly is still with us.

~ LARRY WILSON

EDITOR

THANKS, P-DUB

On behalf of the library and the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library, thank you for your great coverage of one of our library events again.

Carl Kozlowski’s wonderful cover story, “Dodgers announcer Joe Davis talks about taking over for Vin Scully and his passion for Broadcasting,” in your January 25th issue certainly caught the attention of tons of local baseball fans and we had a very enthusiastic full house for the event. I’m sure those who read the article but couldn’t attend appreciated the opportunity to learn more about a very accomplished and prominent member of our community who is relatively new to town.

Carl’s terrific article and your showcasing it helped to generate tremendous buzz and the atmosphere in the Community Room was very electric. And, while I have the chance I’d also like to publicly acknowledge Mr. Davis for being so congenial and personally meeting every single guest who lined up after the Q & A. Like his predecessor, Joe is a class act all the way.

Again, thanks to the Pasadena Weekly for the outstanding support of the South Pasadena Public Library. If there is ever anything the library can do for you, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

~ STEVE FJELDSTED

DIRECTOR OF LIBRARY,

ARTS & CULTURE

SOUTH PASADENA PUBLIC LIBRARY

SCARY MEAT

What really scares me is the meat industry.

This is the industry that deprives, mutilates, cages, then butchers billions of cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens — animals who feel joy, affection, sadness, and pain, as we do, that exposes undocumented workers to chronic workplace injuries at slave wages, and exploits farmers and ranchers by dictating market prices…

The industry that contributes more to our epidemic of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer than any other, then bullies health authorities to remove warnings from dietary guidelines…

That sanctions world hunger by feeding nutritious corn and soybeans to animals, instead of people …

The industry that generates more water pollution than all other human activities, that spews more greenhouse gases than all transportation, that destroys more wildlife habitats than all other industries …

These are the things that keep me up at night.

Fortunately, my local supermarket offers a rich selection of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses and ice creams, as well as a colorful display of fresh fruit and veggies. It gives me hope and courage for my future. But I still fear for my friends and neighbors.

~ PATRICK LAWSON

PASADENA

FROM THE WEB:

Re: “Céad Míle Fáilte ,” Jan. 11

Pretty pathetic when lame political commentaries appear even in restaurant reviews. Since the reviewer and editor obviously don’t care … maybe the restaurant will. I won’t be visiting this establishment due to the possibility, if my political opinion is known, they might spit in my food. I would cancel my subscription to the weekly as well, but… you have to give away the paper.

~ NOME