Those looking for a Hump Day musical buzz might want to consider checking out Edwin Mills by Equator Wednesday night for a performance by Complicated Animals.

The indie duo, consisting of Brazilian-American singer and songwriter Monica da Silva and guitarist and producer Chad Alger, deliver an ear-pleasing blend of indie pop that’s as breezy as a summer day, along with flourishes of vintage bossa nova.

The band has received top reviews for its ground-breaking sound. In fact, da Silva’s song, “Back to His Girl” was placed in the 2018 Golden Globe-winning film, “Lady Bird.” They’ve shared stages with top acts including Jenny O, Emmylou Harris, Billy Corgan, The Oh Hellos and other notable artists. Wednesday offers a prime opportunity to catch the talented pair in an intimate setting.

Visit facebook.com/complicatedanimals.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwin Mills by Equator, 22 Mills Place, Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 564-8656 or visit edwinmills.com.