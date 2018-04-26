Thursday 04.26.18

A six-session virtual reality workshop with game developer Robert Silva teams children with their parents to create an original animation using cutting-edge software. It runs from 4 to 6 p.m. starting today and continuing Thursdays through May 31 at Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock, 2225 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. Cost is $200 per adult/child team. Call (323) 561-3044 or visit cfaer.org.

Friday 04.27.18

A Clazzical Notes concert features the Los Angeles College of Music’s World Music Choir in “Global Voices/A Musical Journey,” celebrating the people and cultures of the world, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Lineage Performing Arts Center, 89 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. The concert features music from Bulgaria, Finland, southern India, Ecuador, Colombia and the US. Free. Call (626) 529-5133 or visit clazzicalnotes.com.

Saturday 04.28.18

A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, presents the Michael Frayn farce “Noises Off,” a play-within-a-play in the story of a chaotic British theater company performing a production and the under-rehearsed, overworked, bumbling cast and crew with a flair for drama that occurs more offstage than on. Regular performances open at 2 p.m. Saturday, continuing through May 20. Tickets are $25 to $64. Call (626) 356-3100 or visit anoisewithin.org.

Sunday 04.29.18

A Coleman Chamber Music concert features The Bretano Quartet with soprano Dawn Upshaw performing a concert featuring works by Mozart, Schoenberg, Brahms and Respighi starting at 3:30 p.m. in Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium, Michigan Avenue south of Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena. Tickets are $20 to $55. Call (626) 395-4652 visit events.caltech.edu.

Monday 04.30.18

“Mach 33: A Festival of New Science-Driven Plays,” a collaboration between the Pasadena Playhouse and Caltech, opens with the first of three one-night performances. “Theory of Nothing,” by Lolly Ward, is the story of Max, a physicist, and Sugar, a designer, who return to their childhood home to pack up the house on the eve of their parents’ divorce. It starts at 8 p.m. at the Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for Playhouse members and students, or all three for $40 general admission, $25 for members and students. Call (626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Tuesday 05.01.18

J.C. Hyke’s Songwriter Serenade features Sweet Potatoes, Mick Rhodes, Ben Carr and Warren Sellers starting at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. No cover. Visit jchyke.com.

Wednesday 05.02.18

Taste Walk Glendale, formerly The Taste of Downtown Glendale, invites guests to explore the neighborhood in the vicinity of the Alex Theatre, stopping at more than 40 restaurants, wine and beer stations, music stages and a VIP area, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $15 to $250. Proceeds benefit Glendale Arts and the Alex Theatre. Visit glendalearts.org.

Thursday 05.03.18

In conjunction with the Sierra Madre Playhouse production of “The Immigrant,” the band Mostly Kosher (mostlykosher.com) performs a concert fusing klezmer with jazz, Latin, rock, hip-hop and folk at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.