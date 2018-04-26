Jackalope Returns

Old Pas arts and crafts fair set for the Saturday and Sunday in Central Park

More than 200 curated artisans will be bringing handcrafted culture to Pasadena’s Central Park this weekend at the Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Central Park, 275 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

With Mother’s Day and graduation around the corner, now is the perfect time to shop local for unique treasures. Featuring more than 200 artists and craftspeople in the fields of art and home decor, fashion and accessory design, body products, housewares and food, there is something for everyone at this free and family friendly event.

Donations will be accepted on behalf of Brighter Future Charity.

Taste in the Walking

Taste Walk Glendale to help Glendale Arts and the Alex Theatre

Set for Wednesday, May 2, Taste Walk Glendale, formerly known as the Taste of Downtown Glendale, allows visitors to enjoy the best of what Brand Boulevard and Downtown Glendale have to offer.

Guests can go at their own pace in exploring the downtown area, which includes 40 restaurants, wine and beer stations, places where music is played and a VIP area. The event is expected to attract up to 1,000 people who will be able to stroll along the city’s half-mile-long Restaurant Row.

Proceeds benefit Glendale Arts and the Alex Theatre. Glendale Arts will designate a portion of the proceeds to support the YWCA Glendale’s Camp Y Summer Youth Program.

The event is sponsored in part by the Downtown Glendale Association. For Sponsorship information, visit tasteofdowntownglendale.com.

Taste Walk Glendale is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, at 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets range from $15 to $250. For more information, visit tasteofdowntownglendale.com.

Taste in the Making’

Union Station hosts Masters of Taste fundraiser May 6 at the Rose Bowl

The event is still a week off, but tickets already selling out for Masters of Taste — a premier food and beverage festival — starting at 3 p.m. on May 6 at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

All proceeds will go to Union Station Homeless Services, a local nonprofit that helps homeless people rebuild their lives.

Masters of Taste 2018 will bring over 2,500 food and beverage enthusiasts together from all over Greater Los Angeles. The festival will include the finest fare from over 40 culinary masters and restaurants, delectable sweets prepared by LA’s top sweet masters, top beverage masters who will be featuring signature handcrafted cocktail tastings from 25 spirit brands and bars, a premier 50-yard-line cocktail bar, select wineries, local craft breweries, cold-pressed juices, cold brew coffee and live entertainment.

Chefs from several local restaurants, including Bistro Mon Cheri, Bone Kettle, Celestino Ristorante, Lost at Sea, Lunasia Dim Sum and Twohey’s Tavern will be on hand, as will be dessert chefs and great bartenders

General admission tickets are $105.VIP tickets are $165.

Parking is available at the event, free of charge. Guests are encouraged to utilize a car service, such as taxi or rideshare, since alcoholic beverages will be served.

Lyft is partnering with event organizers to provide a 2 percent discount to all customers riding to the Rose Bowl.

Use code MOT2018 to obtain the discount.

For more information on Masters of Taste 2018 or to book your tickets directly, visit mastersoftastela.com/tickets.