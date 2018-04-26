A MUSTANG WIN?

In late January, the Pasadena City College (PCC) president called the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) superintendent to say that PCC wanted to lease the entire D building at John Muir High School and formally establish a PCC satellite there that could offer classes during the high school day, to open this fall.

PCC would pay PUSD a nice amount of money annually which, given PUSD’s fiscal straits, is much needed. PUSD and PCC staffs have been proceeding to work out the details of the lease.

PUSD thought it a good idea especially as a large federal magnet grant recently awarded to PUSD, which promotes socio-economic integration, has funding in it to establish an early college program at Muir. PCC wrote in support of the grant application and agreed to partner to establish that.

On Wednesday April 18, the negotiations on the lease ended without agreement. The sticking point: Muir’s band and choir uses two rooms in the D building. Muir alumni had heard about the possible loss of the band room and started writing to us from all over. PUSD Trustee Michelle Richardson-Bailey is supporting whatever Muir wants. PCC Trustee Berlinda Brown said OK, PCC can lease the building without those two rooms. Problem: the State Architect has a regulation saying that high school students have to have bathroom access in the same building. The latest offer from PCC is that they will pay for new custom modular rooms on the campus for the band and choir, but the excellent new Muir principal (also a proud alumnus) does not support moving the band and choir classes out of the D building. The superintendent is loath to overrule him and cause a fight with valued Muir supporters, even though, of course, the superintendent knows the value of having a college at a school where you are intending to establish an early college program.

What does the public think? Is this a win for the mighty Mustangs, or a missed opportunity to have the resources of a college literally on the same campus?

Please share your vote on this by sending an email to sanchez.emilia@pusd.us If you live in the Northwest Pasadena area that would be served by this PCC satellite, please indicate that. Thank you in advance..

~ SCOTT PHELPS

MEMBER

PUSD BOARD OF EDUCATION

BORN-AGAIN GUN OWNER

In 2013, I waited in line to buy ammo for my stepson’s AR-15 assault rifle (read as weapon). Why? I could afford the three-hour wait in a long line at a gun show. The reason was, we were both concerned about losing some of our Second Amendment rights in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. At that time I was a former Marine, former hunter and former lifelong Republican. I’ll always be a “former Marine.” However, I no longer vote along questionable party lines.

“If there is even one thing we can do to reduce this violence, if even one life can be saved, we have an obligation to try,” (former President Barack) Obama said. Great words but they fell on conflicted and deaf ears of a bipartisan Congress beholden to the NRA. Nothing’s changed. Those straightforward words differ from current Commander in Chief (Cadet Bone Spurs), who appears in dither mode.

Fast-forward to March 24. I’m now standing in another slow-moving line. This time it’s for a more defensible reason, one that focuses on our grandchildren. The line was slow because the sidewalks couldn’t support all of the protesters at the March for Our Lives sponsored by young people not yet apathetic to our dysfunctional and hijacked political system.

“Weapons designed for the theater of war have no place in a movie theater,” Obama said at the time. A majority of Americans (especially our grandkids and kids) now agree with him on this. Next step is to vote the NRA-funded bums out. And who knows, in so doing, we might even regain some of our representative democracy.

~ BOB NAST

VIA EMAIL

LETTERS WANTED

Send letters to kevinu@pasadenaweekly.com. To share news tips and information about happenings and events, contact Kevin at the address above or call (626) 584-1500, ext. 115. Contact Deputy Editor André Coleman by writing to andrec@pasadenaweekly.com or calling (626) 584-1500, ext. 114.