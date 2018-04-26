Not many artists can say their freshman recording effort landed a No.1 platinum hit, but that was the case with singer-songwriter, producer and author Lisa Loeb, who brings it to the house Friday at The Rose.

Loeb’s hit, “Stay (I Missed You)” took top honors after it was released in 1994, and she accomplished the feat without the benefit of a recording contract. The song, from the film “Reality Bites,” put the trailblazing indie artist on the success track. She kept up the good work with follow-up hit singles, including “Do You Sleep,” “Let’s Forget About It” and “I Do,” and albums that include “Cake and Pie” and “No Fairy Tale.”

She continues to produce ear-catching pop songs. Loeb displays her family-oriented side with her work, earning a Grammy this year with the children’s album “Feel What U Feel.” That disc took 2018’s top honors for Best Children’s Album, one of several of her efforts in the children’s genre.

Loeb also writes children’s books and displays her philanthropic side with her support for various nonprofit causes, including the Camp Lisa Foundation, which raises funds for kids to attend summer camp.

Visit her at lisaloeb.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $24 to $34. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.