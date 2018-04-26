LIZ BRASHER, Outcast (Fat Possum): ***

The Memphis singer/guitarist grew up in North Carolina singing hymns in a Spanish church, and claims Dominican and Italian ancestry and the Beatles, Delta blues, Dylan, Mahalia Jackson and the Staple Singers as musical antecedents. The sonic cocktail Brasher (rhymes with “Frazier”) fashions from that may not seem discernibly Southern, despite her description of “my version of Southern music,” but it is earthy and passionate. From the organ-crested rock of “Body of Mine” through the old-school soul sway of “Cold Baby,” this six-track EP coheres around Brasier’s bold playing and singing, alternately defiant and sultry, and confidently positions her as an artist comfortable with her eclecticism. lizbrasher.com

IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, Eyio (Merge): ****

The UK octet follows last year’s ear-catching “Uyai” with a splendid set marrying West African funk with modern electro. After teasing opener “Heart Beats Like a Drum,” the energy and rhythmic drive escalate as frontwoman Eno Williams takes smooth but commanding charge of “Imma.” The title track’s prayerful rallying call manages to be both lulling and danceable; “A Forest,” frenetically urgent. With a full horn section on hand it would be great to hear more brass, less synthesizer, but the main complaint about this four-track EP is its brevity. ibibiosoundmachine.com

OKKERVIL RIVER, In the Rainbow Rain (ATO): ***

“Don’t Move Back to LA,” frontman Will Sheff pleads over laid-back guitar riffs, psychedelic keyboard and a shambling beat. It’s an intriguing track for Angelenos accustomed to friends leaving LA for less challenging climes, and exemplifies how Okkervil River’s formerly downbeat music has become at once more emotionally direct and musically expansive. The grand, shimmering rock of “Pulled Up the Ribbon” is as pleasantly surprising as the Hollywood namechecking of “Famous Tracheotomies,” while “Love Somebody,” with its ringing synths and harmonies, offers itself as a hang-on-to-me anthem of hope. The earnestness won’t take old fans aback, but the optimism might. okkervilriver.com

JAMES SCOTT BULLARD, Full Tilt Boogie (Big Mavis): ***

Solidly crafted, big-hearted Southern rock animated by stirring guitar leads (by Bullard and Jeff Springs) and flashes of humor (“Preacher told me, ‘Boy, you’re going straight to hell’/ I said, ‘Well, preacher, when you get to heaven/ Have the good Lord forward my mail’”). The South Carolinian’s burly baritone appeals with the rough warmth of an overly loved flannel shirt, making hard-luck tales like “Lord, Have Mercy,” “Wicked Ways” and “Jesus, Jail, or Texas” more relatable. RIYL Jamey Johnson, Waylon Jennings, Jerry Reed. jamesscottbullard.com