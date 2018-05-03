While Journey wont’ be playing in town any time soon, see the next best thing Friday when the tribute band DSB—An American Journey plays at The Rose.

Journey has built a career out of packing shows and selling millions of albums with its stadium-rock sound. During the 1980s, the band’s sing-along classics provided the soundtrack for a generation raised on rock.

DSB recreates the sound to a T, packing houses around Southern California. Since the band’s 2009 inception, they’ve delivered the goods to a Journey-hungry world, earning kudos from critics and fans alike. The sound is classic Journey, fueled by the vocals and lush instrumentation that made Steve Perry and the band stars.

Friday night, expect to hear all the hits, including “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Lights,” “Lovin’, Touchin, Squeezin’” and the rest.

Visit dsbband.com. — John Sollenberger

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $19.50. Call (888) 646-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.