Pasadena City College Trustee Ross Selvidge has dropped out of the June 5 election for his Area 1 seat, conceding defeat to his opponent Sandra Chen Lau.

Selvidge would not discuss his reason for backing out. March 9 was the last day for candidates to drop out of the race. Because Selvidge turned in the necessary paperwork on time, his name will appear on the ballot.

Area 1 represents La Cañada Flintridge, West Pasadena and West Altadena.

Chen Lau, a newcomer to elected politics, is a museum executive and a nonprofit development consultant.

Chen Lau is supported by former PCC President and state Sen. Jack Scott, US Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), US Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena), state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Pasadena) and Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Pasadena).

According to his website, Selvidge has been endorsed by Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek and City Council members Tryon Hampton and Gene Masuda. He also has the support of fellow PCC Trustees Jim Osterling and Anthony Fellows.

Selvidge attended the college in 1965 before transferring to USC where he was part of the undefeated men’s gymnastics team. There he earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

Selvidge received his doctorate in finance from USC in 1984 and served on the faculty there for more than 15 years. He also served on the Pasadena Public Library Financing Task Force, the City Charter Reform Task Force, the Rose Bowl Operating Co. Board of Directors, the Pasadena Planning Commission, the Recreation and Parks Commission, the West Pasadena Residents Association and the City Hall Renovation Financing Task Force.

He currently serves on the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Board of Directors.

A retired financial consultant, Selvidge was elected to the PCC Board of Trustees in 2013. He was elected president of the board in 2016 and helped lead the college through some of its most difficult times.

Under President Mark Rocha, the college faced heavy criticism for a number of incidents which led to a no-confidence votes against him by the Faculty Senate and the Associated Student Body (ASB).

The internal crisis between the faculty and the administration eventually threatened PCC’s accreditation. The school was eventually removed from accreditation probation in 2017.