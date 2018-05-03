Search PW
Apr
20
Fri
8:00 pm “The Immigrant” at the Sierra Ma... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
Apr 20 @ 8:00 pm – May 26 @ 8:00 pm
“The Immigrant,” a play by Mark Harelik is set in rural, central Texas in 1909, as a young, Russian-Jewish immigrant settles in a small town, banana cart in tow, after having escaped from pogroms in[...]
May
3
Thu
5:30 pm Womens City Club of Pasadena Wri... @ Women's City Club of Pasadena
May 3 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Writing coach Jo Nelson offers free tips on how to write the letter to your mom that she deserves and will always remember, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. RSVP by phone or email wccpas@sbcglobal.net.
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
May 3 @ 7:00 pm
Christopher Moore discusses and signs “Noir” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm Mostly Kosher at the Sierra Madr... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
May 3 @ 7:00 pm
In conjunction with the Sierra Madre Playhouse production of “The Immigrant,” the band Mostly Kosher (mostlykosher.com) performs a concert fusing klezmer with jazz, Latin, rock, hip-hop and folk, performing at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
7:00 pm Naomi Hirahara Book Discussion a... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
May 3 @ 7:00 pm
Author Naomi Hirahara discusses the final Mas Arai mystery, “Hiroshima Boy” at 7 p.m.
