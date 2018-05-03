BIRDS OF CHICAGO, Love in Wartime (Signature Sounds): 3 ½ stars

Striking a balance between the austere reverence of 2016’s Joe Henry-produced “Real Midnight” and the easy rusticity of last year’s “American Flowers” EP, clarinetist/banjoist Allison Russell and guitarist/husband JT Nero’s third studio album frames their fervent vocal chemistry and Nero’s poetic, metaphysical lyrics with dynamic instrumentation recalling The Band during their early-’70s heyday. Nero co-produced with North Mississippi Allstars guitarist Luther Dickinson, which may account for tracks (“Travelers,” “Baton Rouge,” “Roll Away”) conveying the soulful exuberance and uplift of their live performances. Other highlights: the stirring “Try” and title track (“You twin my heart in the soft light”). birdsofchicago.com

LAKE STREET DIVE, Free Yourself Up (Nonesuch): 4 stars

Almost 15 years into their acclaimed career, the Boston quartet self-produce (with engineer Dan Knobler) an album, one of several new challenges explored. R&B and classic rock elements contrast with the jazzy snap and pop of previous releases; touring keyboardist Akie Bermiss, an invaluable addition, cushions Rachel Price’s lustrous vocal warmth and fattens LSD’s overall sound with Saturday night funk grooves and Sunday morning soul. Highlights: “Baby, Don’t Leave Me Alone With My Thoughts,” “Good Kisser,” the exquisitely sung ballads “Musta Been Something” and “I Can Change.” lakestreetdive.com

WALTER “WOLFMAN” WASHINGTON, My Future is My Past (Anti): 3 ½ stars

Some nights, nothing will do but noodling on the guitar and singing out the heart’s woes. Age gives that classic torch-album recipe deeper flavor, especially as dished out by Washington and guests including soul queen Irma Thomas, keyboardists Jon Cleary and Ivan Neville, drummer Stanton Moore and Astral Project bassist James Singleton. Never known as a singer, the 74-year-old New Orleans R&B guitarist winningly leans on simple phrasing and truthful delivery amidst Galactic saxophonist Ben Ellman’s lean production. Highlights: “Even Now” (with Thomas), “Save Your Love for Me,” “She’s Everything to Me.” walterwolfmanwashington.com

HORSE FEATHERS, Appreciation (Kill Rock Stars): 3 stars

Since 2012’s “Cynic’s New Year,” frontman Justin Ringle’s been veering from the cello-gilded formality of early recordings in search of livelier dynamics. The Portland ensemble’s sixth full-length album is also the most rhythmically diverse, ranging from the strummy, feel-good folk-rock of “Without Applause” and “Don’t Mean to Pry” to the soul sway of “Evictions” and bluesy groove of “Faultline Wall.” Ringle’s earnest falsetto provides a compelling emotional throughline as his songwriting mirrors the band’s happy unpredictability; no more mood music for loners. At the Bootleg in LA May 17. horsefeatherstheband.com