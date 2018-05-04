Arroyo Seco Weekend
Rose Bowl Stadium
1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena
arroyosecoweekend.com
June 23—Neil Young; Jack White; Pretenders; Belle and Sebastian; Kamasi Washington; The Specials; Seu George; Shakey Graves; The Milk Carton Kids; Margo Price; Hurray for the Riff Raff; North Mississippi Allstars; Gomez; Dwight Twilley; Pharoah Sanders; Typhoon; Maxim Ludwig; Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
June 24—Kings of Leon; Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters; Gary Clark, Jr.; Alanis Morisette; Third Eye Blind; Violent Femmes; Capital Cities; The Bangles; The Revolution; Trampled by Turtles; Aaron Neville; Los Lobos; Allen Stone; Dorothy Irma Thomas; Fantastic Negrito; Tracksuit Wedding; Margaret Glaspy
Boston Court Performing Arts Center Emerging Artists Series
70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 683-6883
bostoncourt.com
June 1—David Rodgers
June 2—Liv Redpath and Lisa Sylvester
June 8—Brendan White
June 9—Ian Walker and Brent McMunn
June 17—Alyssa Wills and Mark Robson
June 18—Jack Dettling
California Philharmonic
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
(323) 850-2000
calphil.com
June 24—Made in America
July 8—Phantom Meets Puccini
July 29—Symphonic Dances
Aug. 12—Beethoven Celebrates Bernstein’s 100th Birthday
Aug. 19—John Williams Greets Our Orchestra
Descanso Gardens Music on the Main
1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
(818) 949-4200
descansogardens.org
June 7—Carol Weisman
June 14—Louie Cruz Beltran
June 21—Carey Frank
June 28—Kevin Kanner featuring Danny Janklow
July 5—Incendio
July 12—Spencer Day
July 19—Nolan Shaheed
July 26—Aaron Weinstein
Descanso Gardens World Rhythms Series
June 19—Kátia Moraes & Brazilian Hearts
June 26—Las Colibri Mariachi Ensemble
July 10—Dance India: Shakti Dance Company & Desert Fire
July 17—Spirit of Hawaii: Hāltau Hula Kealii O Nālani
July 24—Jazzy Ash
Descanso Gardens Summer Songs
Wednesdays June 20 through July 25 feature the Flashdance Deejays spinning all-vinyl sets.
Aug. 29—The End of Summer Festival features Flashdance Deejays spinning tunes
Pasadena Symphony & POPS
Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia
(626) 793-7172
pasadenasymphony-pops.org
June 23—That’s Entertainment: Gershwin to Sondheim
July 21—Summer of Love: Michael Feinstein Sings the Hits of the ‘60s
Aug. 4—Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles
Aug. 18—Bernstein’s New York
Sept. 8—Broadway at the Movies
Pasadena Symphony & POPS Live at the Arboretum Concert
June 16—Trace Adkins
Pasadena Symphony & POPS Music Under the Stars
Pasadena City Hall
100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena
July 7—The Symphony & POPS hosts its annual, free concert
Rotary Club of Altadena Summer Concert Series
Farnsworth Park
568 E. Mount Curve Ave., Altadena
(626) 798-6335
altadenarotary.com
July 7—Kenny Sara and the Sounds of New Orleans
July 14—Susie Hansen Latin Band
July 21—Lisa Haley and the Zydekats
July 28—Mary Jane’s Last Dance
Aug. 4—Déja Vu
Aug. 11—Upstream
Aug. 18—Greg and the Gallows
Aug. 25—The Blue Breeze Band
Sept. 8—Who’s Next Who Tribute
