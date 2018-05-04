Arroyo Seco Weekend

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

arroyosecoweekend.com

June 23—Neil Young; Jack White; Pretenders; Belle and Sebastian; Kamasi Washington; The Specials; Seu George; Shakey Graves; The Milk Carton Kids; Margo Price; Hurray for the Riff Raff; North Mississippi Allstars; Gomez; Dwight Twilley; Pharoah Sanders; Typhoon; Maxim Ludwig; Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

June 24—Kings of Leon; Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters; Gary Clark, Jr.; Alanis Morisette; Third Eye Blind; Violent Femmes; Capital Cities; The Bangles; The Revolution; Trampled by Turtles; Aaron Neville; Los Lobos; Allen Stone; Dorothy Irma Thomas; Fantastic Negrito; Tracksuit Wedding; Margaret Glaspy

Boston Court Performing Arts Center Emerging Artists Series

70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 683-6883

bostoncourt.com

June 1—David Rodgers

June 2—Liv Redpath and Lisa Sylvester

June 8—Brendan White

June 9—Ian Walker and Brent McMunn

June 17—Alyssa Wills and Mark Robson

June 18—Jack Dettling

California Philharmonic

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

(323) 850-2000

calphil.com

June 24—Made in America

July 8—Phantom Meets Puccini

July 29—Symphonic Dances

Aug. 12—Beethoven Celebrates Bernstein’s 100th Birthday

Aug. 19—John Williams Greets Our Orchestra

Descanso Gardens Music on the Main

1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

(818) 949-4200

descansogardens.org

June 7—Carol Weisman

June 14—Louie Cruz Beltran

June 21—Carey Frank

June 28—Kevin Kanner featuring Danny Janklow

July 5—Incendio

July 12—Spencer Day

July 19—Nolan Shaheed

July 26—Aaron Weinstein

Descanso Gardens World Rhythms Series

June 19—Kátia Moraes & Brazilian Hearts

June 26—Las Colibri Mariachi Ensemble

July 10—Dance India: Shakti Dance Company & Desert Fire

July 17—Spirit of Hawaii: Hāltau Hula Kealii O Nālani

July 24—Jazzy Ash

Descanso Gardens Summer Songs

Wednesdays June 20 through July 25 feature the Flashdance Deejays spinning all-vinyl sets.

Aug. 29—The End of Summer Festival features Flashdance Deejays spinning tunes

Pasadena Symphony & POPS

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia

(626) 793-7172

pasadenasymphony-pops.org

June 23—That’s Entertainment: Gershwin to Sondheim

July 21—Summer of Love: Michael Feinstein Sings the Hits of the ‘60s

Aug. 4—Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles

Aug. 18—Bernstein’s New York

Sept. 8—Broadway at the Movies

Pasadena Symphony & POPS Live at the Arboretum Concert

June 16—Trace Adkins

Pasadena Symphony & POPS Music Under the Stars

Pasadena City Hall

100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena

July 7—The Symphony & POPS hosts its annual, free concert

Rotary Club of Altadena Summer Concert Series

Farnsworth Park

568 E. Mount Curve Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-6335

altadenarotary.com

July 7—Kenny Sara and the Sounds of New Orleans

July 14—Susie Hansen Latin Band

July 21—Lisa Haley and the Zydekats

July 28—Mary Jane’s Last Dance

Aug. 4—Déja Vu

Aug. 11—Upstream

Aug. 18—Greg and the Gallows

Aug. 25—The Blue Breeze Band

Sept. 8—Who’s Next Who Tribute