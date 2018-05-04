Search PW
Apr
20
Fri
8:00 pm “The Immigrant” at the Sierra Ma... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
Apr 20 @ 8:00 pm – May 26 @ 8:00 pm
“The Immigrant,” a play by Mark Harelik is set in rural, central Texas in 1909, as a young, Russian-Jewish immigrant settles in a small town, banana cart in tow, after having escaped from pogroms in[...]
May
4
Fri
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
May 4 @ 7:00 pm
Dr. Lucy Jones, leading seismologist discusses and signs “The Big Ones: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us (and What We Can Do about Them)” at 7 p.m.
8:30 pm Morrison and Company at the Old ... @ Old Towne Pub
May 4 @ 8:30 pm
Americana band Morrison and Company, with James Poulos and members of Slaughter and Ford Maddox Ford brings its brand of down-home twang to the Old Towne Pub starting at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5.
May
5
Sat
10:00 am Computer Pals at La Pintoresca L... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
May 5 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Computer Pals teaches basic computer skills, open for all ages, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
10:00 am Fashion Mamas annual Mama Market... @ One Colorado
May 5 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Fashion Mamas annual Mama Market artisan fair features mom and kid-friendly products designed by mothers, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
