It’s gonna be the greatest summer!

You’ve got all kinds of things planned this year: family reunions, class reunions, little get-aways with the kids, maybe something on the water. Best of all, your calendar is full of a lot of nothing, which is really the only way to spend your summertime. And that means you’re going to need a few good books….

MAY

The end of May really kicks off the summer reading season. For your Memorial Day pleasure, look for a book of essays on fatherhood from Michael Chabon; a hilarious new book by Franchesca Ramsey; a book on weather by Al Roker; and there are plenty of new diet books out this month.

After Memorial Day, go grab the new book by David Sedaris; a brick-book on genetics by Carl Zimmer; and new novels by Clive Cussler with Robin Burcell, Jeff Rovin, Nora Roberts, and Pauline Brooks.

JUNE

Kicking off June is a brand-new thriller by former President Bill Clinton with James Patterson. It’s the first one out of the chute in this busy month!

Fredrick Backman fans will be happy to see a sequel to his “Beartown” in June. Other fan favorites with summer reads due this month are Dale Brown, Alex Perry, Lauren Weisberger, Sandra Dallas, Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, Terry Brooks, Susan Wiggs, and George R. R. Martin.

Current events fans and news junkies will love the new bio about James Mattis by Jim Proser, and a new book about presidents and their veeps by Kate Anderson Brower. There’s a new book about Mexican immigration coming out in June; and a new book about politics in the age of Obama, Trump and Twitter — it’s by Dan Pfeiffer.

This month, you can be the best YOU possible with new self-help books, new cookbooks, puzzle books, and great new diet books, too.

JULY

The summer may be half over but it’s just beginning at your library or bookstore.

This month is thick with great new beach reads by Cristina Alger, Brad Thor, Susan Mallory, Danielle Steel, Linda Castillo, Daniel Silva, Eric Van Lustbader, Debbie Macomber, Ace Atkins, Nick Cannon, Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen, Karin Slaughter, Jonathan Kellerman and Jesse Kellerman, Ingrid Rojas Contreras, and many others.

If biographies really make you sweat, look for “The Prison Letters by Nelson Mandela” by Madiba himself. There’s a new cancer memoir due out by David Scadden, MD; a new slice-of-life memoir by Lisa Scottoline and Francesca Serritella; and a new bio about Tom Brady.

For current events fans, look for a book about the water problem in Flint, Michigan; “The Coddling of the American Mind” by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt; and a new book on gambling by Artie Lange and Anthony Bozza.

Readers who need a little boost will find plenty of self-help books, like “Slow” by Brooke McAlary; “Like She Owns the Place” by Cara Alwill Leyba; and a lot of diet and exercise releases this month.

You’ll also find enough new cookbooks to grill all kinds of new patio meals.

AUGUST

Summer ain’t over ’til it’s over … and as for books, it ain’t over.

Fiction fans, there’s still a lot to make you smile. Look for new novels by Sandra Brown. M.J. Rose, Caz Frear, Laurell K. Hamilton, Fiona Davis, Janet Evanovich and Raymond Benson, Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall, James Patterson, Max Allan Collins, Lisa Scottoline, William Kent Krueger, Kathy Reichs, Robin Cook, T. Jefferson Parker, and Delia Owens.

History lovers, save some of your reading time for “Fly Girls” by Keith O’Brien, a book about history-making aviatresses. You may also like “America: The Farewell Tour” by Chris Hedges; “How Schools Work” by Arne Duncan; and a look at America’s best-loved books in conjunction with the new PBS series.

For college-bound students and their parents, there’ll still be time to get prepared with “The Stressed Years of Their Lives” by B. Janet Hibbs, PhD and Anthony Rostain, MD. Also look for “Can You Learn to Be Lucky?” by Karla Starr, and “Aware” by Daniel J. Siegel, MD (a book on meditation) for another leg-up.

You’ll find a surprising number of new business books out in August, as well as some great cook-books, a few last-chances to find a diet you’ll like, and books on current events that’ll keep you advised.

And now, the housekeeping: titles can change, authors can change, and release dates can absolutely change so, if you’re looking for something specific or you need a great suggestion, check with your best, most beloved bookseller or librarian. He or she can tell you a whole lot more about every single book on the shelf. Booksellers and librarians have superpowers like that.

Happy reading and have a safe vacation! n