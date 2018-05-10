THURSDAY 05.10.18

The Blue Guitar at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, presents jazz by the Joanna Walfisch Band at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 05.11.18

SATURDAY 05.12.18

Emmy Award-winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence performs her comedy act and sings at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive, Arcadia. The singer and star of the TV series “Mama’s Family” performs as herself then switches to her “Mama” persona. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $8 and up, with VIP tickets for $89. Visit arcadiapaf.org.

SUNDAY 05.13.18

The Cellar Sessions monthly music series features Tieg and The Singer & The Songwriter, starting with a wine tasting at 3 p.m. followed by music at 3:45 p.m. at Old Oak Cellars Winery, 2620 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Visit cellarsessions.thundertix.com.

MONDAY 05.14.18

Mach 33: A Festival of New Science-Driven Plays, a collaboration of Caltech and the Pasadena Playhouse, closes with “Lie After Lie After Lie” by Stephen Diekes, set in the 1840s, before the discovery of sepsis. A Hungarian obstetrician discovers that a simple hand-washing could help reduce maternal death by as much as 90 percent, but his discovery is rejected by his superiors and he goes mad. It starts at 8 p.m. at Caltech’s Ramo Auditorium, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for Pasadena Playhouse members and students. Call (626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

TUESDAY 05.15.18

The Camerata Pacifica chamber ensemble performs works by Debussy, Satie, Richards, Ravel and Mahler at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tickets are $56. Call (800) 557-2224 or visit cameratapacifica.org.

WEDNESDAY 05.16.18

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins perform together for the first time, in a repertoire of songs from their rich catalogs, along with music from their new album. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $68 to $110. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com. or visit laco.org.

THURSDAY 05.17.18

The Evangenitals (evangenitals.com) perform a repertoire ranging from truck stop lullabies and Klezmer-punk-jazz amalgamations to heartbreaking ballads and hillbilly stomps starting at 8 p.m. at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $18. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.