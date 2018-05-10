2,224

American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

16

people were killed and 7 wounded when gunmen opened fire on civilians in the bustling commercial near Baghdad, CNN reported.

8

people were killed and 13 wounded on Tuesday when men in 2 speeding cars opened fire on civilians in Baghdad, according to the Washington Post.

25

people, including 10 journalists, were killed in a double suicide blast last Monday in Afghanistan, according to CNN.