Pedal Power

Bike Week Pasadena returns Monday through May 19

The streets will be filled with two-wheeled vehicles Monday through next Saturday, May 19, as the 10th Annual Bike Week Pasadena puts the focus on the healthiest form of commuting there is. Presented by the bike advocacy group C.I.C.L.E. and the city of Pasadena, the week features a different theme for each day.

Monday will feature “Taste of Pasadena” theme, in which participants are invited to bike their way through Old Pasadena while enjoying delicious samples from dozens of restaurants. Meet at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park, located at Holly Street and Raymond Avenue, which is next to the Metro Gold Line’s Memorial Park Station. The ride will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. While the ride is free, advance registration is required at cicle.org.

Tuesday will feature Women’s Bike Night, as women are especially encouraged to come out and bike together in force from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. starting in Memorial Park. Thursday is Bike to Work Day, with an after-party from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Incycle, located at 175 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena.

Friday is Bike-In Movie Night , with attendees asked to meet at Caltech’s Y, located at 505 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena, and ride en masse to a nearby park for a movie screening under the stars, from 7 to 11 p.m. The week closes from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday as a Pedal Party meets at Caltech’s Y before everyone rides to a location of the Dog Haus hot-dog and burger chain.

Visit cicle.org for a full schedule of events.

The Pasadena Community Orchestra (PCO) will accompany its Young Artist Competition award-winner Max Hammond as he performs Piano Concerto No. 3 by Prokofiev under the baton of PCO Music Director Beth Pflueger next Friday, May 11. The free performance will take place in the sanctuary of First Church of the Nazarene, 3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena.

The PCO has held the Young Artist Competition annually since 1987, seeking to identify, assist and feature talented young musicians in the furtherance of their musical career and education. The project is funded in part by a grant from city of Pasadena’s Arts & Culture Commission.

Hammond, 17, has been in the winner’s circle of many piano competitions, with top finishes that include first place awards in the Lansum International Piano Competition, the State Finals of the CAPMT Honors Competition (twice), the Glendale Piano Competition, the Los Angeles Young Pianist Competition, the CAPMT District III Sonata Competition (twice), the Turner Concerto Competition and the Southwestern Youth Music Festival (SYMF) Young Pianist Competition.

He is currently a student in the Elizabeth Mandell Music Institute at Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences. He has studied piano privately with Anders Martinson since 2014, following earlier studies with Sylvia Chauls and Wayne Behlendorf, and shares in the Martinson studio “Concert and Conversation” program for local convalescent homes.

Prokofiev’s “Piano Concerto No. 3 in C major” was completed in 1921 in Paris. It is characterized by its variety, underlined by sudden jumps from one mood to another. Today the piece is considered to be one of the most popular piano concertos of the entire 20th century. Visit pcomusic.org.

Family-Focused Physician

Dr. Drew Pinsky named Father of the Year

Pasadena native Dr. Drew Pinsky, who has built a world-renowned reputation as the co-host of the radio show “Loveline” and of VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab,” was presented with the Father of The Year Award at the ABCs Mother’s Day Luncheon on May 9 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. The Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies (the ABCs) hosts the annual luncheon to benefit breast and prostate cancer research at the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Pinsky, who is better known as Dr. Drew, is a practicing physician specializing in addiction medicine. He is the father of triplets Paulina, Jordan and Douglas.