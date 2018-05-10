Judy Collins and Stephen Stills, who will be playing together at The Rose in Pasadena Wednesday night, met some 50 years ago.

Stills, formerly with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills and Nash, and Collins, known for her cerebral songs that touch on life and love, launched a tumultuous love affair when they were young. That relationship was immortalized in a song by Stills, “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” on Crosby, Stills and Nash’s first album.

Both artists went on to shape modern music with their visionary approaches, but that early romantic affair remains a transformative moment for the two musical icons.

Wednesday’s show comes amid a tour by the pair, marking the first time Collins and Stills have actually shared stages together.

Guests can expect music from their respective catalogues, intimate stories from their life journeys, including the Laurel Canyon days, and songs from their new album, “Stills & Collins.”

Visit stephenstills.com and judycollins.com. — John Sollenberger

Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $68 to $110. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.