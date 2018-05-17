THURSDAY 5/17/18

The jazz, rock, blues and pop band Blood Sweat & Tears performs its hits at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $38 to $68. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.

FRIDAY 5/18/18

A dinner and cocktail party benefits the local nonprofit organization The Jeffrey Foundation, which serves special needs children and their families, from 5 to 10:30 p.m. at Raffi’s Catering and Banquet, 3887 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena. Tickets are $50 each, or $75 for two. Call (323) 965-7536 or visit thejeffreyfoundation.org.

SATURDAY 5/19/18

Parson’s Nose Theater, 95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena ,closes its season with Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” a 90-minute adaptation by Artistic Director Lance Davis, opening at 8 p.m. and continuing at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 10. Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Call (626) 403-7667 or visit parsonsnose.com.

SUNDAY 5/20/18

Museums of the Arroyo Day features numerous area museums open to the public for free from noon to 5 p.m. Museums include Gamble House, Pasadena Museum of History, Lummis Home and Garden and others. Free shuttles connect all locations. Activities include historical demonstrations, exhibits and crafts. Children’s activities are included at each stop. Visit museumsofthearroyo.com for a list of locations and events.

MONDAY 5/21/18

The Off the Page series of free staged readings at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, features a reading of “The American Wife,” the story of a housewife and all-American woman with two young sons and married to a Spanish husband who returns home one night to find him gone. He appears on the front page of a newspaper the next morning, arrested as the suspected leader of a terrorist cell. The reading starts at 7 p.m. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

TUESDAY 5/22/18

A Pasadena Educational Foundation Fundraiser, Celebrating Our Schools: Breakthrough 2018 features a student showcase where guests can learn from students about programs happening throughout PUSD, plus a guest speaker and a reception, starting at 5 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall’s courtyard, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $150 each, available at passed.org/breakthrough.

WEDNESDAY 5/23/18

Pasadena Group of the Sierra Club Evenings in the Arroyo are easy, three-mile hikes on level trails along the Arroyo Seco, as hikers learn the natural and human history, and the city of Pasadena’s plan to create a One Arroyo Trail from the city’s northern to southern border. Meet at 6:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of May and June at the trailhead at San Pasqual Stables, 221 San Pasqual Ave., South Pasadena. Visit sierraclub.org/angeles/pasadena.

THURSDAY 5/24/18

Vroman’s Bookstore and All Saints Church present Michael Pollan, discussing and signing “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us about Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence,” on his research about how psychedelic drugs are being used to treat people with those conditions, at 7 p.m. at All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $33, including a copy of the book, available by calling (626) 449-5320 or at vromansbookstore.com.