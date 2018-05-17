ANIMATED CLASSIC

Free films screen at 1 p.m. Fridays at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Friday’s movie is “Coco” (2017), the animated film about a boy aspiring to be a musician despite his family’s opposition to music. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

JAZZ, R&B AND SOUL

Chanteuse Lynn Cardona (lynncardona.com) delivers the jazz, R&B and soul at 7 p.m. Friday at Edwin Mills by Equator, 22 Mills Place, Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 564-8656 or visit edwinmills.com.

DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY 411

A workshop on digital portrait photography by George Simian teaches guests about hand-held diffusers and reflectors while making portraits in both sunlight and shade, running from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Crowell Public Library, 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino. Free. Call (626) 300-0777 or visit crowellpubliclibrary.org.

CHAMBER MUSIC

Caltech Chamber Music Ensembles perform a marathon concert from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Caltech’s Dabney Lounge, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Free. No tickets are required. Call (626) 395-3295 or visit music.caltech.edu.