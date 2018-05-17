Search PW
Apr
20
Fri
8:00 pm “The Immigrant” at the Sierra Ma... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
“The Immigrant” at the Sierra Ma... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
Apr 20 @ 8:00 pm – May 26 @ 8:00 pm
“The Immigrant,” a play by Mark Harelik is set in rural, central Texas in 1909, as a young, Russian-Jewish immigrant settles in a small town, banana cart in tow, after having escaped from pogroms in[...]
May
17
Thu
1:00 pm QuickLook Presentation, Lynell G... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
QuickLook Presentation, Lynell G... @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
May 17 @ 1:00 pm
The LA Law Library presents QuickLook: Lawsuits in Superior Court from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Grammy winner and Pasadena resident Lynell George discusses “After/Image: Los Angeles Outside the Frame,” her collection of essays, evocative photographs,[...]
6:30 pm “Three Vignettes,” at A Noise Wi... @ A Noise Within
“Three Vignettes,” at A Noise Wi... @ A Noise Within
May 17 @ 6:30 pm
A Noise Within joins forces with the Pasadena Conservatory of Music to perform “Three Vignettes,” an evening of music and theatre in a fundraising event, starting at 6:30 p.m. The performance features music paired with[...]
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
May 17 @ 7:00 pm
Lorin Lindner discusses and signs “Birds of a Feather: A True Story of Hope and the Healing Power of Animals” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm San Gabriel Orchid Hobbyists Mee... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
San Gabriel Orchid Hobbyists Mee... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
May 17 @ 7:00 pm
The meeting features an American Orchid Society webinar, with Andrew Coghill-Behrends presenting a discussion on Cattleya Guttata and its hybrids, starting at 7 p.m., free and open to the public.
