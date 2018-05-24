THURSDAY 5/24/18

“Off My Head” features Houston native, author and storyteller Ty Fance performing his often funny and sometimes poignant authentic personal stories starting at 7:30 p.m. at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. France will be joined by storytellers Dylan Brody, S. Pearl Sharp, Beverly Mickins, Suzanne Lowe Weerts, Ellen Switkes and Richard Seltzer. Admission is $15 cash only at the door. Call (626) 639-8558 or visit coffeegallery.com for information.

FRIDAY 5/25/18

The Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, presents the “British Raj Between Page and Screen” film series at 5:30 p.m. Friday’s film is “Ghare Baire” (“The Home and the World,” 1984), the story of a wealthy, enlightened land owner who in 1907 encourages his wife to emerge from the traditional female seclusion of purdah and introduces her to his old friend who is a radical leader of the Swadeshi movement. Admission is included in museum admission of $15 for adults, $12 for seniors. Free for members, students and those 18 and younger. Call (626) 449-6840 or visit nortonsimon.org.

SATURDAY 5/26/18

Jacob Roman and Ben Thompson co-headline in “The Wonder of Elvis,” an Elvis Presley tribute playing The King’s hits, starting at 7 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $20. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.

SUNDAY 5/27/18

A Restoration Concert features The New Hollywood String Quartet performing works by Debussy, Haydn and Stravinsky starting at 4 p.m. at the South Pasadena Library Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Admission is $20 at the door. Call (626) 799-6333 or visit friendsofsopaslibrary.org.

MONDAY 5/28/18

The Pasadena Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America presents a tribute to the men and women who have died fighting or died due to injuries sustained during war from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. in Memorial Park, corner of Raymond Avenue and Walnut Street, Pasadena. Call (626) 795-8141 or visit vva446.org.

TUESDAY 5/29/18

J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade presents a Tom Petty tribute, featuring more than a dozen performers, starting at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. No cover. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 5/30/18

The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, presents “Bordertown Now,” as Chicano/Latino political satire group Culture Clash revisits their hit, “Bordertown” 20 years later. The story is an irreverent look at the people at the center of one of America’s hottest issues and the walls that divide us. The production opens at 8 p.m. and continues through June 24. Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

THURSDAY 5/31/18

Catch Barry “Big B” Brenner (bigbbrenner.com) performing authentic acoustic Delta blues at 7 p.m. at Griffins of Kinsale, 1007 Mission St., South Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 799-0926 or visit griffinsofkinsale.com.