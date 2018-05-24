2,224 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

26 pro-government forces were killed in a surprise attack by ISIS insurgents on Tuesday, according to CNN. 5 ISIS members were killed in the attack.

1 region was retaken by Syrian forces. According to CBS News, the Syrian government announced on Monday that Damascus was completely safe.

1,500 Indonesians either tried to go or went to the Middle East to fight ISIS. 590 of them were still in Syria or Iraq and 103 had been killed in battle, according to Reuters.