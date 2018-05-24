Vital Voters

League of Women Voters-Pasadena Area completes high school voter registration drive

The League of Women Voters – Pasadena Area has announced the successful conclusion of its Youth Voter Registration Project. A group of 35 volunteers staffed over 75 positions at Duarte, Monrovia, Blair, Pasadena, Rose City, and Marshall high schools, Pasadena City College and East Los Angeles College, with some schools giving up class time to host participants.

Duarte, Pasadena, Rose City, Marshall, and Blair gave the League in-classroom and lunch break access to students. Depending on the school, classroom presentations covered various topics — youth civic engagement, fake news, history of the League, the work of the League and the importance of voting. The classroom presentations reached over 200 students and the lunch breaks reached another 300.

Nearly 200 of these students pre-registered to vote, since it is now possible for students as young as 16 to pre-register for the vote in California. On a student’s 18th birthday, the Registrar of Voters, Los Angeles County will notify them that they are officially eligible to vote.

Almost half of the students asked to receive election reminders and ballot information about the June 5 primary election.

Sending the Message

Arcadia Unified Social Media Ranked Among World’s Best

The Buzzfeed website has named Arcadia Unified School District’s Instagram page one of the Top 10 Best School Instagram Accounts in the world. According to the BuzzFeed article, “The Arcadia Unified School District’s Instagram account shows that public school districts can do Instagram well too. Their feed goes to great lengths to demonstrate the wide variety of extracurricular activities on offer in the well-regarded California school district.”

The first picture posted on the district’s Instagram page by Arcadia Unified’s Chief Communications Officer Ryan Foran was of a 9/11 tribute that occurred at an all-school assembly at Arcadia High School in 2013. The photograph shows the student body of more than 3,500 linked arm-in-arm while singing the school’s alma mater. Since that first post, there are now nearly 4,000 followers to the page which has posted 1,065 times since 2013.

In 2017 alone, there were 103,646 double taps, aka “likes” for the Instagram novice, to 317 posts.

The Arcadia Unified Instagram page has averaged more than one post per each school day for more than four and a half years now.

Summer Symphony

The Pasadena Community Orchestra performs its final concert of the season June 9

The Pasadena Community Orchestra has announced its final free concert of the season. There will be patriotic marches, show tunes, a kids’ march and an auction. Attendees are invited to come early, bring chairs and food and plan for a wonderful evening.

The concert will feature Bethany Pflueger, an active flutist, conductor and department chair of the Music Department at Glendale Community College. She serves as principal flutist of the Burbank Philharmonic and Peninsula Symphonies and performs regularly as a freelance player with regional orchestras and chamber music ensembles. Pflueger is a 2005 Grammy Award winner for her recorded piccolo performance with the Southwest Chamber Music Ensemble. She joined PCO as Music Director in July 2013.

The concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Sierra Madre Memorial Park, 222 Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre.