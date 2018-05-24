PRIDE

In recognition of LGBTQ Pride Month, Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse, 1010 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge, hosts poetry and prose reading moderated by Tobi Harper, founder and editor of Quill and deputy director of Red Hen Press, with Martha K. Davis, Josh Gershick, Dan Lopez and Brandi Spaethe, starting at 7 p.m. tonight, May 24. Free. Call (818) 790-0717 or visit flintridgebooks.com.

OPERA BLAST

A free classical opera concert features mezzo-soprano Trisha Rivera and bass-baritone Raed Saade performing a selection of works, including comedy, drama, spirituals, coloratura, opera favorites and other selections, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Monrovia, 122 S. California Ave., Monrovia. Visit stlukesmonrovia.org.

PICNIC

Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation Summer Whites Picnic and Ukulele Rendezvous runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 4420 Encinas Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, as guests admire the work of artists from the Verdugo Hills Art Association, enjoy dancing to live music. Guests may bring their ukuleles and join in a concert by the duo Bootleg Baloney, and play croquet during the event. Free. Call (818) 790-1421 or visit lantermanfoundation.org.

ECLECTIC SOUNDS

Vocalist Kira Morrison performs her tasty mix of jazz, R&B, world music and classic and modern rock at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwin Mills by Equator, 22 Mills Place, Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 564-8656 or visit edwinmills.com.