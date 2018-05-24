BROWNOUT, Fear of a Brown Planet (Fat Beats):***½

The Texas Latin-funk-soul ensemble’s sixth album is an inspired instrumental channeling of Public Enemy’s 1990 classic “Fear of a Black Planet,” its bold brass, bass and squiggly synths evoking rather than literally translating their source material as well as funk and soul boundary pushers like James Brown and Marvin Gaye — who could themselves be discerned between PE’s busy raps and beats. The 12-track result is taut rather than tough, complete with a Vincent Price sample (during “911 is a Joke”). Highlights: the wah wah-rippled “By the Time I Get to Arizona,” percussive “Don’t Believe the Hype,” “Welcome to the Terrordome.” brownoutmusic.com

ANDREW DUHON, False River (self-released): ***½

Inspired by the simplicity of Delta blues and rustic folk, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s essay “Self Reliance” and his own New Orleans surroundings, Duhon’s melodic and philosophical filters have yielded a thoughtful, tastefully arranged set that sounds nothing like any of those things, yet conveys a flavor of all. The contrast between the loamy soulfulness of his singing and the guitar’s lean-toned electricity is compelling and persuasive, especially when paired with the laissez-faire slide of “Street Fair,” the harmonic build of “Comin’ Around,” and the lyrical questing and resilience of “No Man’s Land” and “Go It Alone.” andrewduhon.com

BOMBINO, Deran (Partisan): ****

“Best wishes,” we often say when signing off letters or conveying birthday greetings. It’s an almost reflexive social nicety. For riveting Saharan guitarist Omara Moctar, a Tuareg nomad born in Niger, the phrase takes on yearning depth; the title track of his latest album, recorded in Casablanca, is a wish for peace and above all unity in a homeland devastated by invading extremists. Whether singing in Tamashek of “My Friends,” “Trees,” “The Tuareg” or “Oulhin/My Heart” (“My heart is burning/ It burns because of my brothers/ My brothers who do not love each other”) — heartfelt and immediate subjects all — Moctar’s cascading riffs and melodies cut sweetness with melancholy and rhythmic urgency. bombinomusic.com

GRETCHEN AND THE PICKPOCKETS, Falling Rising (self-released): ***

A light rhythmic touch, smart horn charts, and an artful sense of style distinguish this New Hampshire-birthed quintet; their cheery jazz-pop-soul blend refreshes the ear. Clear-toned, winsome frontwoman Gretchen Klempa is no Rachel Price, but her no-drama phrasing is similarly assured, and tracks like shimmering ballad “Fall Into You” and the sashaying “Take Flight” mark the band’s range and hint at their live performance appeal. RIYL Lake Street Dive. gretchenandthepickpockets.com