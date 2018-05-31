THURSDAY 5/31/18

The Blue Guitar at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, presents genre-defying music by TrioKait at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 6/1/18

The Emerging Artist Series at Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, launches with a performance by pianist David Rogers starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, free for students. Call (626) 683-6801 or visit bostoncourt.com.

SATURDAY 6/2/18

Makoto Taiko (makototaiko.org) presents “Gathering Currents,” a concert of Japanese drumming starting at 7 p.m. at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive, Arcadia. The concert features Grammy Award-winning Taiko master Koji Nakamura. Tickets are $15 to $40. Visit arcadiapaf.org/makototaiko.

SUNDAY 6/3/18

The Los Angeles Ballet Academy presents the Shakespeare classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 2 p.m. at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $40. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.

MONDAY 6/4/18

Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena presents Stephen Gee discussing and signing “Los Angeles City Hall: An American Icon” at 7 p.m. The book explores the structure that with its opening in 1928 became the tallest building in the city and symbolized the city’s transition from Western outpost to world-class metropolis. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

TUESDAY 6/5/18

A Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra fundraising concert “China à la Carte” features a China-inspired program with string works led by LACO violin duo Carrie Kennedy and Joel Pargman and a dinner of Chinese cuisine starting at 7 p.m. at USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $375 each. Call (213) 622-7001 or visit laco.org.

WEDNESDAY 6/6/18

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine & Song singer-songwriter series features Sydney Sprague; Carrie Lynn Van Winkle; Brett Perkins & John Roy Zat; and special guest Charlie Hickey at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 6/7/18

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge launches its weekly Music on the Main summer jazz series at 6 p.m. featuring pianist and vocalist Carol Welsman, included with regular admission of $9 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, $4 for children 5 to 12, free for those 4 and younger and members. Call (818) 949-4200 or visit descansogardens.org.