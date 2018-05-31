Since its inception, television programming has been loaded with shows about space travel, science fiction and creatures from other planets visiting ours.

“Star Trek,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Lost in Space,” “Battlestar Gallactica,” “Land of the Giants” and “Night Gallery” are but a few of the great old shows that still air on second-tier cable channels and over-the-air television stations.

But one TV show of the modern era has captured the nation’s imagination like few other sci-fi offerings, and that is “Ancient Aliens,” appearing on Netflix and (for some unknown reason) on The History Channel Friday nights.

Perhaps being “ancient” is enough to qualify for appearing on the same network that airs programs with titles like “Pawn Stars,” Swamp People, “Forged in Iron” and “Ice Road truckers.” Be that as it may, the central theme of this show is that aliens from another planet have visited earth, likely many times, perhaps before man showed up. Further, they may have hung around a few thousand more years, particularly during Egypt’s age of the pharaohs, perhaps just to make sure their experiments with “creating” human beings was going to be all right.

Whatever the case may be, the show’s collection of pseudo-scientists and theatrical clerics asking questions that can never be answered, then drawing conclusions that most would consider reasonable given the “evidence” presented, has struck a chord with viewers who apparently want to be believe in alien origins, and will if they possibly can.

It seems Pasadena, where science is firmly anchored in fact but quite often veers off into the realm of “what if,” really is ground zero for all things related to space, with AlienCon, an extravaganza devoted to the world of extraterrestrials, coming to the Pasadena Convention Center from June 15 to June 17.

Offering truth-seekers and fans a chance to meet en masse, AlienCon will feature thought-provoking original programming, celebrity appearances, exhibits, exclusive merchandise, fan competitions and much more.

The event also features the AlienCon Marketplace, showcasing specialty merchandise from “Ancient Aliens,” AlienCon and unique vendors from across the universe.

Plenty of heavy-hitters from the alien-searching world will be on hand, including Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, Erich von Däniken, David Childress, Rabbi Ariel B. Tzadok and Linda Moulton Howe from “Ancient Aliens.” Actor Robert Picardo of “Star Trek: Voyager” fame, who’s on the advisory council of the Pasadena-based Planetary Society, will also appear, and David Duchovny of “The X-Files” will pose for photos on Sunday while appearing on the “25 Years of the X-Files” panel as well.

There will also be plenty of interesting talks, including “Government Cover-Ups and Crash Sites,” which explores the theories that some notable places where crashes allegedly occurred hide more than meets the eye. “Mysteries of Antarctica” will examine whether the frozen continent houses man-made pyramids scattered throughout its ice-covered landscape.

Meanwhile, expert Mike Bara explores the higher dimensions in “An Examination of Hyperspace,” explaining how our world is shaped by dimensions beyond our standard comprehension. Those interested in alien technology affecting our world will find the answers in “Sequestered Technology,” which asks what kinds of technology we would have access to if we could harness the power of extraterrestrial vehicles.

Space-based perspectives will also be explored, as “Death on Mars” features John Brandenberg explaining his findings about the history of the Red Planet and what it can teach us about the history of Earth. “Destination Orion” examines how the Orion constellation is one of the most prominent star formations in the night sky, and how the ancient monuments at Giza, Teotihuacan, Nabta Playa, and Black Mesa are all aligned to the stars of Orion. This begs the question of whether this is a cosmic coincidence, or if these sites provide clues of a celestial connection between mankind and the constellation.

AlienCon takes place June 15-17 at Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Only one-day passes remain available at $61. Visit thealiencon.com.