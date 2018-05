SHOWTIMES

Friday April 13 to Thursday April 19 Note: Times are p.m., and daily, unless otherwise indicated. All times are subject to change without notice.

PASADENA

Academy 6

1003 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 229-9400.

American Made Fri.-Thurs., 1, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.

Happy Death Day Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 2:50, 5:10, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.

It Fri.-Thurs., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fri.-Thurs., 12:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.

The Mountain Between Us Fri.-Thurs., 1:10, 4, 7:20, 10 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie Fri.-Thurs., 12:40, 3:50, 7 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Fri.-Thurs., 9:40 p.m.

iPic theaters at

One Colorado Pasadena

42 Miller Alley, (626) 639-2260.

A Bad Moms Christmas Fri. 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 1:25, 4, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Fri. 11:15 a.m., 2:50, 6:30, 10:25 p.m.; Sat. 11:10 a.m., 2:50, 6:30, 10:25 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 2:50, 6:30, 10:15 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 2, 4:40, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

Justice League Thurs. only, 6, 9:15 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:55, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Thurs. 1:45, 4:50, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Fri. 12:30, 1, 3:45, 4:15, 7, 7:30, 10:15, 10:55 p.m.; Sat. 12:20, 12:50, 3:45, 4:15, 7, 7:30, 10:15, 10:55 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:20, 12:50, 3:45, 4:15, 7, 7:30, 10:15, 10:30 p.m.



Laemmle’s Playhouse 7

673 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 844-6500.

Behind the Curtains Sun. only, 11 a.m.

Blade of the Immortal Fri. 3:50, 9:50 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 3:50, 9:50 p.m.; Mon. 3:50 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 3:50, 9:50 p.m.

BPM (Beats Per Minute) Fri.-Thurs., 4 p.m.

A Bride for Rip Van Winkle Sat. only, 1 p.m.

Le Corsaire: Bolshoi Ballet Mon. 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.

FÈlicitÈ Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.

Intent to Destroy Fri.-Thurs., 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.

Jane Fri.-Mon., 3:15, 7:50 p.m.; Tues. 7:50 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 3:15, 7:50 p.m.

Loving Vincent Fri.-Mon., 1, 5:30, 10:15 p.m.; Tues. 5:30, 10:15 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1, 5:30, 10:15 p.m.

My Friend Dahmer Fri. 1:20, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:20, 7:20, 10 p.m.

My Life as a Dog Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Novitiate Fri. 1, 7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 1, 7 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.; Tues. 1, 7 p.m.; Wed. 1 p.m.; Thurs. 1, 7 p.m.

The Spiderwebhouse Fri.-Thurs., 9:55 p.m.

The Square Fri. 1:30, 4:50, 8:10 p.m.; Sat. 4:50, 8:10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 1:30, 4:50, 8:10 p.m.

Suburbicon Fri.-Sun., 4:40, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 4:40 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 4:40, 10:15 p.m.

Tom of Finland Sat.-Sun., 10:30 a.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Sat. only, 10 a.m.

Victoria & Abdul Fri.-Sun., 1:20, 4:10, 7 p.m.; Mon. 1:20 p.m.; Tues. 1:20, 4:10, 7 p.m.; Wed. 1:20 p.m.; Thurs. 1:20, 4:10, 7 p.m.

Wonderstruck Fri.-Sun., 1:50, 7:30 p.m.; Mon. 1:50 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 1:50, 7:30 p.m.

ArcLight Pasadena 14

280 E Colorado Bl, (626) 568-8888.

A Bad Moms Christmas Fri. 11:55 a.m., 2:45, 5:55, 8:25, 10:40, 12:15 a.m.; Sat.-Wed., 11:55 a.m., 2:45, 5:55, 8:25, 10:40 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Fri.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 1:55, 4:20, 7:20, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:25 a.m., 1:55, 4:20

7:20, 10:25 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 Fri. 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4:05, 5:10, 6:20, 7:45, 10:05, 11:10, 12:10 a.m.; Sat. 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:45, 4:05, 5:10, 6:20, 7:45, 10:05, 11:10 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2:05, 4:05, 5:10, 6:20, 7:45, 10:05, 11:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2:05, 4:05, 5:10, 6:20, 7:45, 10:05, 11:10 p.m.

Elf Mon. only, 7 p.m.

The Florida Project Fri.-Sun., 12:45, 4:30, 7:25 p.m.; Mon. 11:30 a.m., 4:30, 7:10 p.m.; Tues. 11:05 a.m., 4:30, 7:20 p.m.; Wed. 12:05, 4:30, 7:25 p.m.

Justice League Wed. 12 midnight; Thurs. 6, 8, 12 midnight

Justice League 3D Thurs. only, 7, 10 p.m.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Fri.-Wed., 11:50 a.m., 2:25, 5:20, 8:05, 10:50 p.m.

Lady Bird Fri.-Sat., 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1:15, 2:15, 3:15, 5:15, 6:15, 7:15, 8:15, 9:15, 10:15, 11:15, 11:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1:15, 2:15, 3:15, 5:15, 6:15, 7:15, 8:15, 9:15, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1:15, 2:15, 3:15, 5:15, 6:15, 7:15, 8:15, 9:15, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.

Last Flag Flying Fri.-Sun., 10:25 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 1:25, 3:20, 5:05, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 11:20 a.m., 1:25, 3:05, 5:05, 7:40, 9:05 p.m.; Tues. 11:20 a.m., 1:30, 3:05, 5:05, 7:40, 9:50 p.m.; Wed. 11:20 a.m., 1:25, 3:05, 5:05, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.

LBJ Fri.-Sun., 12:25, 4:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 12:45, 4:10 p.m.; Wed. 11:20 a.m., 4:10 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express Fri. 10:05 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 4:15, 5:30, 7, 8:20, 9:45, 10:45, 12:05 a.m.; Sat. 10:05 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 4:15, 5:30, 7, 8:20, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:05 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 4:15, 5:30, 7:05, 8:20, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.; Mon. 11:10 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 4:15, 5:30, 8:20, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.; Tues. 11:10 a.m., 1:45, 2:30, 4:15, 5:30, 7:05, 8:20, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.; Wed. 11:10 a.m., 1:30, 2:30, 4:15, 7:05, 8:20, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.

The Star Thurs. only, 5, 7:15, 9:25 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Fri. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 8:30, 9, 10, 11, 12 midnight; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 8:30, 9, 10, 11 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7:05, 8, 8:30, 9, 10, 11 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Fri.-Wed., 1:35 p.m.

Wonder Thurs. only, 7:45, 9:15, 11:45 p.m.

GLENDALE

Pacific Glendale 18

The Americana at Brand,322

Americana Way, Glendale

(818) 551-0218.

A Bad Moms Christmas Fri. 10:20 a.m., 12:50, 3:20, 4:50, 7:10, 8:05, 9:40, 11 p.m.; Sat. 10:20 a.m., 12:50, 3:20, 4:05, 7:10, 8:05, 9:40, 11 p.m.; Sun. 11:15 a.m., 12:50, 3:30, 5:35, 7:10, 8:05, 11:15 p.m.; Mon. 10:35 a.m., 1, 3:25, 5:35, 7:10, 8:05, 9:40, 11 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1, 3:25, 4:05, 7:10, 8:05, 9:40, 11 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Fri.-Sat., 11:35 a.m., 2:20, 4:25, 7:45, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 4:25, 7:45, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:35 a.m., 2:20, 4:25, 7:45, 10:40 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 Fri. 9:40 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30, 1, 1:35, 2:10, 3:25, 4, 5:50, 6:45, 7:50, 8:15, 9:10, 10:40, 11:35, 12:25 a.m.; Sat. 9:40 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30, 1, 1:35, 2:10, 3:25, 4, 5:50, 6:35, 7:50, 8:15, 9, 10:40, 11:25 p.m.; Sun. 9:40 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:35, 2:10, 3:25, 4, 5:25, 6:20, 7:50, 8:45, 9:40, 10:30, 11:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 12 noon, 12:30, 1, 1:35, 2:10, 3:25, 4, 5:50, 6:35, 7:50, 8:15, 9, 10:40, 11:25 p.m.

The Foreigner Fri.-Wed., 1:45, 4:35 p.m.

Geostorm Fri.-Sat., 3:05, 5:35 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 3 p.m.; Mon. 11:15 a.m., 3:05 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 3:05, 5:35 p.m.

Happy Death Day Fri.-Sat., 5:25, 11:10 p.m.; Sun. 3:10, 11:10 p.m.; Mon. 1:15, 5:25 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 5:25, 11:10 p.m.

Intent to Destroy Fri.-Sat., 9:30 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 2:30, 5:05, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:05, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 2:30, 5:05, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.

Jigsaw Fri.-Sun., 5:35, 9 p.m.; Mon. 5:35, 9, 11:10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 5:35, 9 p.m.

Justice League Wed. 12:15 a.m.; Thurs. 9:30, 11, 12:30 a.m.

Justice League 3D Thurs. only, 9:45 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express Fri. 9:50 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 12:25, 1:20, 2:10, 3, 4:10, 5:45, 6:20, 7:15, 8:20, 9:50, 10:30, 11:05, 12:05

a.m.; Sat. 9:50 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:25, 1:20, 2:05, 3, 4:40, 5:45, 6:20, 7:15, 8:20, 9:50, 10:30, 11:05 p.m.; Sun. 9:50 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:25, 1:50, 3, 4:25, 5:35, 6:20, 7, 8:10, 8:40, 9:35, 10:45, 11:05 p.m.; Mon. 10:35 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:25, 1:20, 2:05, 3, 4, 4:40, 5:45, 6:20, 7:15, 8:20, 9:50, 10:30, 11:05 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:25, 1:20, 2:05, 3, 4:40, 5:45, 6:20, 7:15, 8:20, 9:50, 10:30, 11:05 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Fri. 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15, 10:30, 11, 11:15, 11:30, 12 midnight, 12:30 a.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15, 10:30, 11, 11:15, 11:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 5:45, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15, 10:30, 11, 11:15, 11:30 p.m.; Mon. 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15, 10:30, 11, 11:15, 11:30 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6:30, 7, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15, 10:30, 11, 11:15, 11:30 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Fri.-Sat., 12 noon, 3, 6 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 6 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12 noon, 3, 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween Fri.-Wed., 3, 5:50 p.m.

La CaÑada

UA La Canada Flintridge

1919 Verdugo Bl, (818) 952-1940.

A Bad Moms Christmas Fri.-Wed., 10:55 a.m., 1:35, 4:10, 8, 10:15 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 6:40 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 3D Fri.-Wed., 1:30, 10:25 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 Fri.-Sun., 10:35 a.m., 11 a.m., 2:05, 2:40, 4:40, 5:15, 7:30, 8, 10:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 2:05, 4:40, 7:30, 10:05 p.m.

The Foreigner Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:15, 6:50, 9:25 p.m.

Justice League Thurs. only, 6, 9 p.m.

Justice League 3D Thurs. only, 9:30 p.m.

Justice League Double Feature Event Thurs. only, 3 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:55 p.m.

Suburbicon Fri.-Sun., 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 2:45, 5:20, 7:50, 10:25 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Fri.-Wed., 1:10, 4:15, 4:45, 7:15, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Fri.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 1:40, 5:05, 10:55 p.m.

Wonder Thurs. only, 7, 9:50 p.m.

ARCADIA

AMC Santa Anita 16

Westfield Shoppingtown Mall,400 Baldwin Ave, (888) 262-4386.

A Bad Moms Christmas Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 2, 3, 4:45, 5:45, 7:30, 8:30, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 2, 3, 4:45, 5:45, 7:30, 8:30, 10:15 p.m.

Casablanca 75th Anniversary (1942) Presented by TCM Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 Fri.-Sat., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45, 2:45, 4:30, 5:30, 7:15, 8:15, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45, 2:45, 4:30, 5:30, 7, 8, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45, 2:45, 4:30, 5:30, 7, 8, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.

The Foreigner Fri.-Sun., 11:45 a.m., 6:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 6:15 p.m.

Genesis: Paradise Lost Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Genesis: Paradise Lost 3D Mon. only, 7 p.m.

Geostorm Fri. 10:25 a.m., 1:05, 3:45, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 10:20 a.m., 3:45, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:20 a.m., 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 11:05 a.m., 1:45, 4:20, 10:05 p.m.; Tues. 11:05 a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.; Wed. 11:05 a.m., 10:05 p.m.

Happy Death Day Fri.-Wed., 1:35, 6:30 p.m.

Hello Again Sat. only, 12:55 p.m.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn: The Broadway Musical Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Jigsaw Fri.-Sat., 9:45 a.m., 12:05, 2:55, 5:20, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 9:45 a.m., 12:05, 2:55, 5:20, 7:50, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 5:05, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.

Justice League Thurs. only, 6, 6:45, 7:30, 9, 10 p.m.

Justice League 3D Thurs. only, 10:30 p.m.

Justice League: The IMAX 2D Experience Thurs. only, 6, 9:30 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri.-Wed., 2:50, 9:20 p.m.

Let There Be Light Fri. 10:20 a.m., 1:10, 4:05, 6:50, 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 10:20 a.m., 4:05, 6:50, 9:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:20 a.m., 1:10, 4:05, 6:50, 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 11:35 a.m., 2:05, 4:35, 7:05, 9:35 p.m.; Tues. 11:35 a.m., 2:05, 4:30, 9:35 p.m.; Wed. 11:35 a.m., 2:05, 4:35, 10:05 p.m.

Murder on the Orient Express Fri. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1, 2, 4, 5, 6:45, 7:45, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 1, 4, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1, 2, 4, 5, 6:45, 7:45, 9:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45, 2:45, 4:30, 5:30, 7:15, 8:15, 10 p.m.

PokÈmon the Movie: I Choose You! Sat. 12:55 p.m.; Tues. 7 p.m.

The Star Thurs. only, 5, 6:30, 9 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Fri.-Sat., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45, 7, 8, 9, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:45, 4:45, 5:45, 7, 8, 9, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 12:30, 1, 3, 3:45, 4:15, 6:15, 7, 7:30, 9:30, 10, 10:30 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok — An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 2:15, 5:30, 8:45 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 2, 5:15, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:30, 4:45, 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 4, 9:40 p.m.

Wonder Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

ALHAMBRA

Edwards Alhambra Renaissance Stadium 14 & IMAX

1 E. Main Street,

(626) 300-0107.

A Bad Moms Christmas Fri. 11:45 a.m., 1:25, 2:25, 3:55, 5, 6:45, 7:35, 10:05, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 11:45 a.m., 2:25, 3:55, 5, 6:45, 7:35, 10:05, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 11:45 a.m., 1:25, 2:25, 4, 5, 7:35, 10:05, 10:35 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Fri. 11:05 a.m., 2:55, 7:15, 9:25 p.m.; Sat. 2:55, 7:15, 9:25 p.m.; Sun. 11:05 a.m., 3:15, 7, 9:25 p.m.

Casablanca 75th Anniversary (1942) Presented by TCM Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 Fri. 11:10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45, 2:25, 4:20, 5:05, 5:50, 7, 7:45, 9:40, 10:25 p.m.; Sat. 11:10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45, 2:30, 3, 4:20, 5:05, 5:50, 7, 7:45, 9:40, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1:40, 2:35, 4:25, 5:15, 5:50, 7, 7:55, 9:40, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 10 p.m.

Happy Death Day Fri.-Sat., 1:35, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 10:40 p.m.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn: The Broadway Musical Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Jigsaw Fri. 11:10 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 8:20, 10:40 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:20, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 11:10 a.m., 2:30, 4:35, 8:20, 10:40 p.m.

Justice League Thurs. only, 6, 8:30, 9, 10:30 p.m.

Justice League 3D Thurs. only, 7, 10 p.m.

Justice League Double Feature Event Thurs. only, 3 p.m.

Justice League: The IMAX 2D Experience Thurs. only, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri.-Sat., 11:40 a.m.; Sun. 12 noon

Murder on the Orient Express Fri. 11 a.m., 1:45, 3:55, 4:35, 6:25, 7:25, 9:20, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 11:15 a.m., 1:15, 3:55, 5, 6:25, 7:45, 9:20, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 1:15, 4:05, 4:55, 6:45, 7:50, 9:35, 10:25 p.m.

PokÈmon the Movie: I Choose You! Sat. 12:55 p.m.; Tues. 7 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 12:40, 2, 2:40, 3:50, 6, 7, 7:40, 9:10, 10:05 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok — An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Sun., 1, 7:20 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok — The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Sun., 4:10, 10:25 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 2:50, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween Fri.-Sat., 11:05 a.m., 4:50 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 4:50 p.m.

Wonder Thurs. only, 7, 10 p.m.