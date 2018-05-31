It takes fortitude to pick up sticks and replant them in a city thousands of miles from the people and culture you know. Similar conviction is needed to tune out the noise of industry and societal expectations and persuade people to listen to you, especially when you are creating music — instrumental music — that strives to convey what you feel American culture losing.

Native Southerner William Tyler is that trend-bucking artist. A quietly commanding guitarist who’s recorded and opened for the likes of Hiss Golden Messenger and Bonnie Prince Billy, he’s a fairly recent transplant to the pop environs of LA from Nashville. His fluid compositions ripple with ambient, Americana and folk elements, but he’s tough to categorize. John Fahey, a discernible influence on contemporaries like Daniel Bachman and Ryley Walker, is an almost unavoidable reference point (as he is for any serious fingerpicking guitarist); what Tyler seems most to have absorbed is Fahey’s flair for synthesis and exploration.

His most recent album, 2016’s “Modern Country,” was inspired by two years of solo country-country touring and a renewed appreciation for the “vastness” of America. It doesn’t convey Bachman’s solemn folk formality or the raindrop-on-window-screen pensiveness of, say, William Ackerman’s guitar recordings. In cinematic vibe if not structural detail, “Modern Country” rambles down some dusty, little marked road between the War on Drugs and Calexico. Are those wildflowers by the roadside, or weeds? It’s the kind of reflective music that allows listeners to impose their own visions.

The Civil War-inspired “Kingdom of Jones” is somewhat evocative of the late Michael Hedges, minus the fret-tapping dynamics. Listening to tracks like the reverberant “Highway Anxiety” and “Sunken Garden,” the thought occurs that one quality Tyler may believe is disappearing from art and civic life is that of discernment: taking time to judiciously observe and evaluate people, places and events in context.

Last summer’s issue of the Oxford American contained a brief essay in which he commented on “Venus and Aquarius,” a sprightly track he contributed to a compilation supporting the Southern Poverty Law Center. With insightful clarity he outlines his “unsettled relationship” with his Mississippi heritage and the South’s oppressive “mythology,” and voices a felt obligation to understand its dark history in the face of resurgent intolerance. Championing humility, he says, “My music is instrumental but it’s political. It’s protest music in its own way.”

William Tyler begins a monthlong residency at Zebulon, 2478 N. Fletcher Ave., Silver Lake, at 9 p.m. Monday, June 4; no cover. Shannon Lay will also perform songs from her acoustic folk album “Living Water”; future special guests include Juliana Barwick and DJ Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard (June 11), Tara Jane O’Neil (June 18) and Jess Williamson (Video Night on June 25). Info: (323) 663-6875. williamtyler.net, shannonlay.bandcamp.com/album/living-water, Zebulon.la