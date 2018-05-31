Saturday night features the launch of the free annual summer music series, KCRW Summer Nights at One Colorado.

The series consists of two concerts this month, the first one Saturday night with youthful trio Pinky Pinky headlining. KCRW deejay Dan Wilcox hosts the show.

These young women boast talent beyond their years. They perform an ambitious style of rock, a type of proto-progressive sound laced with psychedelia and a good dose of garage rock. Pinky Pinky shows are nothing but good clean fun and great rock and roll. The LA band consists of Isabelle Fields (18, guitar), Eva Chambers (18, bass) and Anastasia Sanchez (20, drums and vocals).

The band’s latest CD is “Hot Tears.”

Visit facebook.com/pinkypinkytheband. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Pasadena. Call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com.