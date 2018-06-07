2,214 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

2 women are due to be sentenced for plotting a terrorist attack in London. According to Newsweek, Mina Dich, 44, and her 22-year-old daughter Rizlaine Boular have pleaded guilty.

45 people were killed by ISIS extremists in Syria on Sunday after ISIS launched an offensive on several villages. 26 terrorists were also killed in the attack.

2 people were wounded in a bomb blast on Monday in a series of attacks on a popular marketplace in Baghdad. According to the United Nations monthly report, 94 Iraqis died in May as a result of terrorist attacks.