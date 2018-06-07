The Rose comes alive with the thrilling sound of Latin percussion Friday night when master conguero Poncho Sanchez and his band deliver his stellar brand of Latin Jazz.

For more than three decades, Sanchez has mesmerized audiences around the world with his sterling command of percussion. His music melds influences from South American and Latin American styles, plus straight-ahead jazz, gritty soul and infectious melodies and rhythms into an effervescent sound.

His music offers a nod to various past masters, including primary architects of the Latin jazz style, such as conga drummer and composer Chano Pozo and trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie. In his bio, Sanchez says, “These two musicians were the pioneers of what is now known as Latin jazz. Chano Pozo was a genius. He’s considered the godfather of conga drummers. And, of course, Dizzy Gillespie was an iconic artist in American jazz.”

The Laredo, Texas-born and LA-raised Sanchez had the honor of working with Gillespie on several occasions, among the many world-class artists with whom he’s performed and recorded.

Visit ponchosanchez.com.

