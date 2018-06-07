Dina Stegon, who has served as advertising director with Arroyo, a monthly magazine, and its sister publication Pasadena Weekly since 2008, has become the first woman publisher of Arroyo and Pasadena Weekly under the stewardship of Southland Publishing, which has owned the newspaper since January 2001.

In replacing Jon Guynn, who came to the paper in 2007 and left to work for a large Los Angeles entertainment company, Stegon becomes the fourth woman publisher of the Pasadena Weekly since its inception 33 years ago.

“I am excited to be in the position. I (we) continue to be committed to making and deepening PW’s local impact,” said Stegon, who was named publisher in late April.

Arroyo magazine began publishing in 2005, but PW started in 1984, continuing over the years under different owners. In 1988, the paper saw its first female owner/publisher in Sue Eastin-Laris, who lived in Pasadena and was publisher and editor of the Los Angeles Downtown News. She bought the Pasadena paper from its original owners then sold it later that year to her former husband, Jim Laris. His wife, Marge Wood, served as co-publisher and Paula Johnson served as associate publisher until the paper was sold to the LA Times in 1998. At that time, PW was included in the Times Community News (TCN) division, which published the Burbank Leader, the La Cañada Valley Sun and the Glendale News Press. Judith Kendall, who was publisher of the Glendale daily paper and now an executive with TCN, was named publisher of the Weekly. She held the position only a few months until the job was filled by Joe Pan.

“I am looking forward to expanding our digital reach while preserving our readers who pick up our print product religiously,” Stegon said, adding, “Our strength comes from our very talented staff who are out there interacting with our customers and the community, and the tremendous journalism talent that we have in the field on a daily basis.”