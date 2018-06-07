CARS AND BURGERS

Lake Avenue Church hosts the first of free Classic Car Nights on select Fridays through the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. this Friday at 393 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Classic, vintage, exotic and newer sports cars will be on display, and live music and burgers are included. Donations to cover the cost of food are accepted. Call (626) 844-4721 or visit lakeave.org.

NON-FAKE NEWS

Emmy Award-winning producer and cameraman Tim Ortman discusses and signs “Newsreal,” discussing a time when news coverage was less contentious and delivered in a straightforward fashion, at 7 p.m. Friday at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

FREE MUSIC

The Pasadena Community Orchestra Concert in the Park, its final free concert of the season, features patriotic marches, show tunes, a kids’ march and an auction starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Sierra Madre’s Memorial Park, 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Bethany Pflueger, flutist, conducts. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and food. Call (626) 445-6708 or visit pcomusic.org.

JAZZ WITH A TWIST

The Tuesday with a Twist features jazz, ska and soul by Angel Town Combo (angeltowncombo.com), featuring Liela Avila at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kings Row Gastropub, 20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 793-3010 or visit kingsrowpub.com.