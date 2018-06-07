A dynamic duo takes the Coffee Gallery stage Friday as jazz bassist, vocalist, producer, arranger and composer Jennifer Leitham teams up with singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Coyote Joe Stevens for an eclectic show.

Leitham is considered by the music industry to be one of the world’s top bassists. She’s performed with music masters such as Mel Tormé, Peggy Lee, George Shearing, Doc Severinsen, Woody Herman and other stars. Along the way, she’s released 10 albums of her own and has performed on some 130 albums with others. A documentary about her, “I Stand Corrected,” won numerous awards at worldwide festivals after its 2012 release. Visit jenniferleitham.com.

Americana artist Stevens is a third-generation musician, formerly with the band, Coyote Grace. That band released five well-received albums, and toured with the Indigo Girls, Melissa Ferrick, Cris Williamson and Lowen & Navarro, among others. He got hooked on songwriting as a 15-year-old and has kept it up ever since. Stevens has used his talents to speak up for various causes, and has been traveling with his music for years.

Visit joestevensmusic.com.

This show will showcase an eclectic repertoire of original song collaborations by the pair.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.