Search PW
Upcoming Events
Jun
7
Thu
10:00 am Disaster Preparedness, Braille C... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Disaster Preparedness, Braille C... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Jun 7 @ 10:00 am
Lisa Derderian, emergency coordinator for the Pasadena Fire Department gives tips on disaster preparedness at 10 a.m. A weekly Braille class combines educational programming, information and speakers with a support group for those with low[...]
11:00 am Union Station Homeless Services ... @ California Pizza Kitchen
Union Station Homeless Services ... @ California Pizza Kitchen
Jun 7 @ 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Guests are invited to dine at California Pizza Kitchen from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. or order take-out, and 20 percent of the bill is donated to Union Station to help aid the homeless population.[...]
12:00 pm Gold Line Concert at Lake Avenue... @ Lake Avenue Church
Gold Line Concert at Lake Avenue... @ Lake Avenue Church
Jun 7 @ 12:00 pm
The Gold Line Concert features the Lake Avenue Church Student Quartet, which is heading to the “Fete de Musique” festival in Paris this summer. They will perform a string quartet repertoire, plus Schumann’s piano quartet,[...]
6:00 pm Desacnso Gardens Music on the Ma... @ Descanso Gardens
Desacnso Gardens Music on the Ma... @ Descanso Gardens
Jun 7 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
The annual Music on the Main jazz concert series launches with a performance by Carol Welsman from 6 to 7:30 p.m., included with Descanso admission of $9 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, $4[...]
6:30 pm PCC Studio Jazz Singers Concert @ Green Street Restaurant
PCC Studio Jazz Singers Concert @ Green Street Restaurant
Jun 7 @ 6:30 pm
The Pasadena City College Studio Jazz Singers and the All Star Band (pasadena.edu) perform a program of jazz standards, featuring special guest artist Alexandra Caselli on keyboard, under the direction of Mary Durst, starting at[...]
Register or Log In to pasadenaweekly.com
Join the PW Mailing List!
Recent Comments