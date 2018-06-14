THURSDAY 6/14/18

The Blue Guitar at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, presents the David Arnay Trio at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 6/15/18

Catch a performance of Culture Clash’s “Bordertown Now” at 8 p.m. at the Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, as the Chicano/Latino political satire group revisits their hit, “Bordertown” 20 years later. The story is an irreverent look at the people at the center of one of America’s most hot-button issues, immigration, and the walls that divide us. It continues through June 24. Tickets are $25 and up. Call (626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

SATURDAY 6/16/18

The Pasadena Symphony and POPS “Live at the Arboretum” concert presents Grammy-nominated country star and veterans’ advocate Trace Adkins. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Tickets are $15 to $55. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org.

SUNDAY 6/17/18

Boston Court’s Emerging Artist Series features pianist Jack Dettling at 8 p.m. at 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $10, free for students. Call (626) 683-6801 or visit bostoncourt.com.

MONDAY 6/18/18

Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich discusses and signs “The Fact of a Body: A Murder and a Memoir,” the story of convicted murderer Ricky Langley and the author’s exploration of his case that reveals long-buried secrets. It starts at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

TUESDAY 6/19/18

Descanso Gardens’ annual World Rhythms world music concert series launches with Kátia Moraes & Brazilian Hearts from 6 to 7 p.m., 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, included with Descanso admission of $9 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, $4 for children 5 to 12, free for those 4 and younger. Call (818) 949-4200 or visit descansogardens.org.

WEDNESDAY 6/20/18

Mary Frances Spencer hosts Summer Solstice Sound Bath, featuring crystal singing bowls and symphonic gongs, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock, 2225 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Call (323) 561-3044 or visit cfaer.org.

THURSDAY 6/21/18

Barry “Big B” Brenner (bigbbrenner.com) performs authentic, acoustic Delta blues at 7 p.m. at Griffins of Kinsale, 1007 Mission St., South Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 799-0926 or visit griffinsofkinsale.com.