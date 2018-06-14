POSITIVE IMPACT

Webster’s Community Pharmacy named a California Small Business of the Year

Once a struggling business, Webster’s Community Pharmacy has been named the 41st Assembly District’s Small Business of the Year in recognition of the store’s significance and contribution to the Altadena and Pasadena communities.

Assemblymember Chris Holden is scheduled to present the award to Webster’s owners Meredith and Michael Miller on June 19 at an annual Sacramento luncheon sponsored by the nonprofit California Small Business Association, which sponsors the awards and represents the legislative interests of millions of entrepreneurs around the state. Webster’s will be among dozens of businesses recognized – one for each state Assembly district.

“When it comes to a small business making a positive impact in the community, you couldn’t find anyone better than Webster’s Community Pharmacy,” Holden said. “The Millers have certainly made Altadena a better place.”

The award also recognizes the Millers’ involvement in civic affairs and local organizations such as Altadena Heritage, the Altadena Historical Society, and Young and Healthy, as well as numerous schools and other nonprofits.

In addition to Webster’s, the Millers also co-own Meredith M, a women’s clothing boutique, which opened in November 2014. Since 2015, both stores have been recognized by Pasadena Weekly as the area’s best local pharmacy and women’s clothing store for three years running.

The Millers, who formerly owned and restored the Fair Oaks Pharmacy & Soda Fountain on historic Route 66 in South Pasadena, said they will accept the award on behalf of the community and the loyal customers who helped them turn things around. The honor was announced today at the Altadena Chamber of Commerce meeting.

WELL-DESERVED REWARDS

Local grads win PPOA scholarships

The Pasadena Police Officers Association (PPOA) will award four scholarships to local graduates on June 26.

These scholarships are awarded to outstanding Pasadena area high school students seeking careers in law enforcement and accomplished dependents of Pasadena police officers. The PPOA also acknowledges the contributions of Lloyd Kirby, an officer who left a distinguished legacy in both the Pasadena Police Department and the Pasadena community, through the scholarships given in his honor.

This year, the following students will receive awards:

• Julieta Motte, Marshall Fundamental School — $1,000 Community Scholarship

• Maria Calderon, Los Osos High School — $1,000 Dependent Scholarship

• Carlos Sosa Corona, John Muir High School — $500 Kirby Scholarship

• Melinda Gawlik, Sunny Hills High School — $500 Kirby Scholarship

Since it began this scholarship program in 1989, the PPOA has given over $60,000 to college/bound students.

The PPOA derives the scholarship from fundraisers and donations. For more information, visit pasadenapoa.com.

RUNNING FOR A CAUSE

Local man to jog for 24 hours around the Rose Bowl

An employee at a local running club says he will conduct a 24-hour run around the Rose Bowl this weekend to raise money in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Sergio Medina will embark on the run on Saturday at midnight and run until midnight Sunday.

Medina’s goal is to reach 100 miles. Each lap is about 3.1 miles, and Medina will have to do about 32.25 laps to reach his goal.

This run will be a solo unsupported run, however anyone is welcome to come by and run some miles with Sergio.

Medina works at Run With Us, a Pasadena-based store specializing in products for runners.

For more information and to donate, visit clubrunwithus.com/event/longest-day-run-for-alzheimers. n